Kylie Jenner’s Illness: How Sick She Becomes on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner was so sick during the 2019 Paris Fashion Week that she was unable to fulfill her work obligations. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star remembers being so sick she was coughing up blood.

During the filming for Season 18 of KUWTK, Jenner fell ill and had to be hospitalized in Paris. The season began to air last week, and her illness is a major topic of worry on this week’s episode.

The episodes were filmed back in September. It’s likely that viewers will worry more due to the global coronavirus pandemic that is happening at the time of airing, but Jenner’s illness did not have anything to do with COVID-19 even though some fans commented on an Instagram post to voice their concerns after reading the description of the second episode of the show.

Jenner Had Strep Throat and a Staph Infection

The episode synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Kris [Jenner] is beside herself when she learns that Kylie is too sick to fulfill her work obligations in Paris,” said the description for the episode. “Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collection with Balmain at Paris Fashion Week, but Kris grows concerned when Kylie becomes too sick to travel.”

Jenner jumped into the conversation on Instagram after noticing the reactions from fans to explain what really happened and lessen their concerns.

“For those wondering, I never had flu-like symptoms!” she wrote. “I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat (bleeding from the mouth and all). It was the sickest I’ve ever been.”

Jenner Missed Paris Fashion Week and The 2019 Emmy Awards

Because she was so sick, Jenner was not able to fulfil her work obligations at Paris Fashion Week. She had some friends go to the event and debut her Balmain palette. She announced on social media at the time that she wasn’t able to go to the Balmain event because she was “really sick and unable to travel.”

“Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream,” she continued. “Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway…I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

Later, she also missed a scheduled appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards, which she would have attended alongside Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner.

TMZ reported at the time that Jenner had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles after being sick for several days with an “intense” illness. One source told the outlet that she was experiencing flu-like symptoms including nausea and dizziness, which she has since said was not true.

