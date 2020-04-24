‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 21 Finale Spoilers & Details

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, season 21 of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit wrapped on their season early, meaning that they filmed fewer episodes than they were hoping to.

There are a few things we know going into tonight’s episode of the show due to sneak peeks and actors speaking about their characters.

WARNING: Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Law & Order SVU follow. Read at your own risk.

Tonight’s episode is titled “The Things We Have To Lose,” and it takes place during the lead-up to the trial of Sir Toby Moore. “As Carisi begins the long-anticipated trial of Sir Toby Moore, the SVU faces setbacks in several other cases,” the episode synopsis reads.

Olivia Has Harsh Words For An Attorney

Exclusive @nbcsvu Finale Sneak Peek: Olivia Has Harsh Words for a Familiar Predator's Lawyer

During a clip of tonight’s episode, Olivia Benson approaches the lawyer of Moore, Elana Barth, and shames her for her willingness to represent a morally reprehensible man.

“What happened to you?” Olivia asked the attorney. “You were a judge. You had respect for the legal system. You had respect for justice. You had compassion for victims.”

Barth replies to Olivia, not backing down at all and saying that the alleged rapist is entitled to a defense. She says, “I have two sons. You have a son. Can you imagine a scenario: he’s at college, a girl makes a false accusation, their lives are over.”

“No, actually, I can’t imagine,” Benson replies. The attorney tells her that she would rather have ten guilty men go free than have one innocent man behind bars.

Benson is clearly troubled by Barth’s defense, as another clip released shows her discussing the same facts with Carisi earlier in the episode.

Photos from the episode reveal Kat and Fin working cases while ADA Carisi and Captain Benson work in the courtroom.

Another video from the episode reveals Kat in a heated confrontation with a man she previously suspected of assault. He says he has cleaned up his act and has nothing to do with the assault she accuses him of, but she does not look convinced.

The Episode Will “Tie Up Loose Ends”

Though the episode was not written to be the end of the season, it will still “tie up loose ends,” according to star Jamie Gray Hyder. Showrunner Warren Leight also previously told fans that some returning criminals and victims will return in the April 23 episode.

“Interestingly enough the last episode that we did shoot in full is one that ties up a lot of loose ends from past cases,” Hyder said. “So, on its own it kind of has this great little buttoning-up feeling to it. It definitely wasn’t the planned finale, but it’ll have to do. And I think it will serve that purpose well.”

The finale was supposed to feature “two prominent characters from earlier seasons,” according to a tweet. Unfortunately, those characters may not be returning since those episodes didn’t film. It’s possible those characters were Elliot Stabler and his wife, since Stabler is returning to the Law & Order universe in his new untitled spin-off show, which is due to start airing this fall.

SVU has been renewed for an additional three seasons, meaning the already longest-running procedural ever on television will be at least three years longer.

