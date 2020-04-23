Lindsay Hubbard’s New Boyfriend on ‘Summer House’ Is Stephen Traversie

Cast member of Bravo’s Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard, has moved on from hooking up with her friend Carl Radke. The reality TV star is now dating Stephen Traversie, and they’ve been together for at least a few months.

It’s unclear how long the couple has officially been together, but Hubbard first appeared on Traversie’s Instagram on June 20, 2019 when a few of the friends had a Swedish Midsommar-themed dinner at one of his favorite restaurants.

Traversie attended Hubbard’s birthday party in August, and they took a helicopter ride above New York City in September. That same month, they went on a romantic getaway to Positano and Rome.

Radke Said He Loves Having Hubbard in His Life

On March 5, Radke took to Instagram to discuss the rumors about him and Hubbard dating, which spread after a hookup earlier in the season.

“So here we are. Friends? Or more than that? Pretty sure dating and relationships are up to the ones doing it. I love having Lindsay Hubbard in my life,” he wrote. “didn’t handle the situation well at all. But I must say there’s no playbook for any relationship or trying to see if there’s something more with your best friend. Lindsay is an amazing soul. She’s been with me through a lot. I’m lucky to have her in my life and I will never give up trying to be better to her.”

In the lengthy caption, he also talks about how they put themselves out there and experienced challenges because of it.

Traversie is a Cancer Survivor

In addition to his relationship, Traversie enjoys playing soccer, which he refers to as his first love, running marathons and spending time outdoors. He reportedly moved to New York City last January.

He is also a survivor of Stage 3 Cancer. He received the diagnosis for that in 2013 and has been in remission for almost six years. He’s running the 2020 New York Marathon in order to raise funds for cancer research through Memorial Sloan Kettering.

According to the episode synopsis for the April 22 episode, which is tilted “Offensive Rebound,” “A blast from the past and an unlikely source help ease Carl’s loneliness. When Hannah finally calls it quits with Luke, Paige and Amanda are thrilled to get their best friend back. However, things aren’t always what they appear, and an idyllic day trip to the orchard leaves a sour taste in everyone’s mouth. Meanwhile, a night of passion leaves one housemate feeling satisfied, but others feeling betrayed.”

Summer House airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo! following new episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

