MTV ‘The Challenge’ Spoilers: Who Got Eliminated First Tonight? 4/1/2020

MTV’s popular reality series The Challenge is back for its 35th (!) season Wednesday, April 1 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. This year is dubbed “Total Madness” and, if the preview clips are any indication, the show is taking that moniker to heart, including implementing a new twist where the competitors must have faced an elimination test in order to make the finals. More details on that here.

Every week, join us here for a live recap of all the drama, hook-ups and competitions, but be warned of spoilers. Don’t read the live recap if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All times Eastern.

8:00 — The 28 contestants are flown in on a helicopter and when day breaks, they head out for their first challenge, where host T.J. Lavin informs them that this will be the hardest, most dangerous season of The Challenge ever. Wes Bergmann and Johnny Bananas are not thrilled to see each other; they famously do not get along on this show. It would be funny if they had to work together. Lavin does tell them that sometimes they’ll be playing as teams or pairs.

Last season they came, they saw, and they conquered! Our defending champs spill their strategies for this season of The Challenge: Total Madness! Don't miss it TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv! #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/QCZiSuPSxx — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) April 1, 2020

8:10 — The show is not screwing around. It throws the contestants right into a brutal physical challenge called “Battle Lines,” which involves pulling heavy oil drum barrels full of medical supplies across a 500-foot field, solving a math equation, pulling a barrel again, and solving a puzzle. If you don’t pull your barrel fast enough, Lavin runs over your barrel with a tank — and he is brutal with the tank. So many competitors get taken out that way.

8:22 — The men’s heat comes down to Chris “CT” Tamburello, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, and Rogan O’Connor, and the women’s heat comes down to Jenny West and Dee Nguyen. Rogan and Jenny are the respective winners and they learn that they are now part of the Tribunal, which will determine one of the people sent to the elimination battle. They get to choose a third Tribunal member and they choose Cory Wharton. Rogan’s thinking is that he thinks Cory will win down the line and he’ll owe Rogan one. They also find out it’s a guys’ elimination week.

8:30 — Everyone is expecting to be housed in some beautiful house with all the fancy amenities, so imagine their dismay when they find out they’re staying in this anti-aircraft silo bunker/bomb shelter. “Where are we?” wonders a befuddled Jordan Wiseley.

“I feel like I just arrived at Hell. This looks like the gates of Hell … this is the scariest sh*t that I’ve ever seen,” says Josh Martinez.

Hahaha Mattie just went straight from Floribama Shore to this bunker 😂 😂 @MattieLBreaux — Wes Bergmann (@WestonBergmann) April 2, 2020

Luckily, once you get past the spartan dormitories and less-than-posh bathrooms, there are a couple of common areas that have some nice features: a pool table, couches, a small swimming pool, a kitchenette, football turf, a full weight-lifting setup, and so forth. The one person who is not sweating the accommodations is Jay Starrett, who is from Survivor and has “slept in dirt for 30 days.”

8:40 — After aligning herself with Kailah Casillas and Jenna Compono, Nany Gonzalez reaches out to a newbie… with her tongue and we have the first hook-up on the season. Nany sets her sights on Asaf Goren of So You Think You Can Dance and they immediately start making out, then spend the night together.

9:00 — The next day, it’s time to vote on who is going into the first elimination battle. As with most seasons, the newbies are targeted. The vote goes 15-9 in favor of putting Asaf into the elimination — Asaf votes for Wes and Wes freaks out about it. He calls Wes a “follower,” which is hilarious because Asaf is the one person who actually didn’t vote with the group.

9:05 — In a bit of a twist, Bananas and Wes have decided that since they’ve tried every other strategy of going against each other, this time they’re going to try aligning and see how that works out for them.

This might be the craziest thing that's ever happened in 35 seasons… 😱 #TheChallenge35 pic.twitter.com/OSlcLaxpjy — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) April 2, 2020

READ NEXT: MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Who Are the Predicted Winners?