Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/1/2020

The Rhino made it through the first round of performances on The Masked Singer and now he will join the others on stage for the “Super Nine.” With nine performers in one night, The Masked Singer will run for two hours for Wednesday’s special event.

Some fans seem pretty convinced they know who is hiding behind the Rhino exterior, but continue reading for everything we know about The Rhino.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino Clues

So far in his clue packages, the Rhino has said things like, “While my exterior may look tough and callous, I’m really just a gentle giant.” The Rhino, who has a deep speaking voice, also teased about “being on the top became an addiction” after garnering fame when he was younger.

Some of Rhino’s visual clues seem to point to the South, which could be hinting that he’s either from the South or a country singer. The packages have shown a guitar that references “Grand Ole Opry” and “SOUTH” in blue letters. A motorcycle, butterflies, blue wig, a big diamond ring, and a sandwich roll are other visual clues that were included in the Rhino’s package.

“FAITH” also could be a hint about Rhino’s identity. It was shown in one of his clue packages, he said performing on The Masked Singer was him taking a “leap of faith,” and when he first sang on the show he performed “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt.

To get ready for appearing on The Masked Singer, the Rhino said, “I went to my home gym, turned up the music as loud as I could, and danced until I found that inner kid in me that didn’t have a care in the world.”

Another hint is that the Rhino is not single. When talking as the Rhino, he said, “I met my wife, my guardian angel.”

The Rhino is also someone judge Robin Thicke knows, with the performing telling the “Blurred Lines” singer hey once appeared on the same track together. This could also be a hint that the Rhino is a professional singer.

The Rhino on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Judges have guessed people like Jason Aldean, Tim Tebow, Tim McGraw, Chris Pratt or Ryan Lochte. Nicole Scherzinger hopped on the Rhino talking about his wife, saying Lochte recently got married and started a family after the infamous Rio de Janeiro scandal during the 2016 Summer Olympics where he alleged he was robbed at gunpoint. After it was revealed he fabricated the plot, Lochte was handed a 10-month suspension from competitions held in the U.S. and abroad, the New York Times reported.

Whild the judges don’t seem to agree about who is the true identity of the Rhino, fans largely seem to agree that it might be former Fransisco Giants baseball player Barry Zito. The clues certainly line up. As noted by Good Housekeeping, Zito’s father, Joe Zito, worked with musical legend Nat King Cole. Rhino could have been referencing that when talked about how “performing for a king” was something that in his blood.

Zito helped write the song “Butterflies,” and butterflies were a visual clue in one of his packages.

Zito didn’t get to play during the World Series and was one of the highest-paid pitchers in the MLB at the time, Screen Rant noted. The following year, Zito married his wife and started his music career.

But Zito isn’t the only person people are pegging Rhino to be. Other popular assumptions are former professional football player Johnny Manziel and New Zealand-born comedian Bret McKenzie.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?