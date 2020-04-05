Ryan Seacrest & the ‘American Idol’ Judges Appear on ‘The Rookie’

The Rookie season 2 episode 16 features a special crossover with American Idol, featuring cameos from host Ryan Seacrest and the reality show’s panel of celebrity judges.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled “The Overnight,” reads “Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of American Idol and Officer Chen ends up facing Ryan Seacrest and the judges; Chen befriends a reporter whose motives are not clear.”

Melissa O’Neill, Who Plays Lucy Chen, Won ‘Canadian Idol’

The crossover between American Idol and The Rookie is not as random as you might think, as one of the show’s stars has ties to the reality singing competition franchise. Melissa O’Neill, the actress who plays Lucy Chen, is a past Idol winner.

According to O’Neill’s actor bio on ABC.com, “At the age of 16, she was the youngest and first female winner of Canadian Idol.”

Considering O’Neill’s talented singing voice and past experience in an Idol audition room, the scene in which she auditions for the American Idol judges should be a unique and entertaining one for the series.

New episodes of The Rookie season 2 air Sunday nights at 10/9c on ABC.

