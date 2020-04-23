Sonja Morgan on Her Divorce from Ex-Husband John Adams Morgan

It’s been nearly 15 years since Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan split from her husband, James Adam Morgan, but that hasn’t stopped the Bravo reality TV star from talking about him in the past. Even though their marriage ended after nearly a decade together, Sonja claims they’re on good terms. The couple shares daughter Quincy together.

“First of all, I like to say I didn’t divorce the family. My husband and I divorced. He didn’t divorce me. I didn’t divorce him. We love each other,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2018. “We love our daughter.”

As noted by Page Six, John Adams is related to the founder of J.P and Morgan. Sonja kept the famous Morgan name after the divorce.

Why Did Sonja’s Marriage to John Adams End?

Last year, Dorinda Medley and Sonja got into a spat after they talked about their relationships. Dorinda was upset because she lost her husband to cancer, and she claimed Sonja’s marriage ended because people were fooling around. “My husband didn’t leave me, I left my husband,” Sonja clarified.

Sonja was cavalier when talking about her marriage to the Daily Beast in 2019. “We were in love and then we broke up. There was no drama. We still love each other and it was painful for both of us,” she said.

Sonja Has a Wild Time in the Hamptons

In the latest episode of the series, the ladies have a wild party in the Hamptons that ends with Ramona’s house trashed and a vibrator in the leftovers.

“Hamptons weekend wraps with a tennis grudge match between Luann and Ramona, while Sonja’s dog groomers make a house call and Luann gets in on the action,” the description for the episode says. “A girls’ night at Ramona’s house turns into a wild ruckus as Leah, Tinsley and Sonja go skinny dipping. Tiki torches are thrown, and a vibrator finds a home in the chicken piccata.”

In an interview with The Daily Dish, new cast member Leah McSweeney confessed Sonja likes to cause drama when she was asked who likes to “stir the pot” the most. “I think freaking Sonja. Like I don’t know if it’s conscious or not, I don’t know,” Leah mused.

Sonja and Ramona weren’t on the best terms after the Hamptons, and the Real Housewives star seemingly threw some shade at her friend. “Didn’t see Ramona Singer there. Guess she wasn’t invited,” the star penned on Instagram, referencing last week’s episode.

Ramona took her co-star’s to one of her wealthy friend’s houses, but Sonja wasn’t impressed. “Because it wasn’t an open house disguised as a social event for the ‘in people’ in the Hamptons celebrating Ramona.”

READ NEXT: Ramona Singer Still Friends With Missy Pool