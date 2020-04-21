Steven & Olga Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Where Are They Now?

Just because your current 90 Day Fiancé favorites aren’t currently on TLC doesn’t mean the network has given up on them. The network created a new spinoff, called What Now?, where they give updates on couples who appeared on past seasons. One of the duos fans will get an update on are Steven Frend, Olga Koshimbetova and their son, Alex.

Where Are Steven and Olga Now?

Olga and Steven celebrated Alex’s birthday in America on April 19. When he was first born, they called him Richie. Steven named him after his father, but after getting to know his son, he didn’t feel like the name suited him so they changed it to Alex.

The couple celebrated their child’s birthday as a family, with Olga posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram. “HAPPYYYY BIRTHDAY ALEX,” she wrote, using all capital letters. “TODAY YOU TURNED 2 YEARS OLD 😱😎🔥 LOVE U 😘 your mom&dad.” Within hours, the post garnered nearly 25,000 likes from Olga’s 217,000 followers.

“We thought that we would visit some car’s events because Alex is obsessed with them but unfortunately in this situation, I don’t think that it’s going to happen but I still have a little bit of hope,” she added in a post from last month.

Olga enjoys sharing pictures of her son. It one of her most recent April posts, she couldn’t pick which photo to choose, so she shared several snapshots that showed Alex in a red outfit playing with a tree that had the same color leaves. “I just couldn’t decide which picture of Alex I love more,” she wrote.

While they’re self-isolating during the global coronavirus pandemic, Olga is trying to think of ideas to keep her 2-year-old busy. In one picture, she showed Steven playing with Alex on a skateboard. “Parents, what are you doing to keep your children busy? My ideas how to entertain Alex will end soon,” she wrote.

In January, Olga shared that Alex did great on an 11-hour flight. “Our flight was 11 hours and he didn’t cry at all. Even after landing, a man came to us and said that he was surprised how our boy was a cool baby and did a great job,” the photographer wrote.

“I was so proud of Alex but hey why nobody didn’t say me that I did a great job there? I’m the one who kept him entertained and created new games,” the reality TV star continued. “Also I remember those feelings during turbulence and when the airplane was getting ready to land. I thought that’s it. This is the end.”

Are Steven & Olga Still Dating?

Steven and Olga got married on August 30, 2019, in Maryland. According to E! Online, Olga took to Instagram to make the announcement, showing their marriage certificate.

Olga and Steven appeared on Season 6 of the series, with Steven traveling to Russia to be with Olga toward the end of her pregnancy. The couple met while Olga was on vacation. She became pregnant within about six weeks of knowing Steven and had to go back to Russia because her time in the U.S. expired. Eventually, she was able to get a visa and now the whole family lives in the U.S. At the beginning of the process, Steven didn’t file for the visa as quickly as he said he would, causing some tension in the relationship.

Don’t miss the new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, which air Monday nights at 11 p.m. ET on TLC. While you’re waiting, you can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

