Taylor & Brandon MAFS Update: Where Are They Today?

Taylor and Brandon, stars of the hit Lifetime series Married at First Sight, decided to get a divorce during last week’s Decision Day episode, to the surprise of nobody, considering their incredibly volatile relationship all season long. Taylor will be featuring on the Season 10 reunion tonight to give fans an update on where she stands with Brandon today, although Brandon will not be present. He was uninvited to the reunion shortly before it was filmed.

The Season 10 reunion airs Wednesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Keep reading for details on what went down between Taylor and Brandon in recent months, and to see where the reality stars are today. However this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING! If you don’t want to know what happened between Taylor and Brandon, stop reading now!

Taylor reveals during the Season 10 reunion that she and Brandon were both arrested during a particularly aggressive encounter at a bar in Washington D.C. shortly before the reunion. The reality star also notes that they both have restraining orders against one another, which is likely a big reason why Brandon wasn’t invited to the reunion (his issues with production probably also played a role). Keep reading for details:

They Were Both Arrested at a Bar in Washington D.C.

Taylor explains during the Season 10 reunion episode that both she and Brandon were arrested at a bar in Washington D.C. shortly before the reunion was filmed. Brandon allegedly confronted Taylor and a male friend while the two were having drinks, which resulted in both reality stars taking out restraining orders against the other.

Frazier first reads Brandon’s court file while the two are discussing the altercation, and then asks Taylor to explain her side of the story. Brandon’s statement reads, “She showed up to my local restaurant with another man, pushed me, and then called the cops to state that I had assaulted her. We both ended up going to jail since there was no evidence to support either of our claims that the other person was the aggressor. I have photos to support her aggressive behavior that night.”

Taylor’s explanation is quite a bit longer, and she claims Brandon was the confrontational one in the fight. She says she and her male friend decided to stop by the bar for a drink, and as she was heading to the bar for a glass of water, she noticed Brandon, so she decided to grab her friend and leave. She claims Brandon followed the two out of the bar and tried snapping pictures of them together.

“So, Brandon follows us from the bar, to the stairs, he’s pulling out his camera and he’s trying to take pictures of us. I turned on the stairs and I look up and Brandon and he’s like ‘ha ha, got you b,'” she tells Frazier. She then tried to talk to Brandon to “stop him from being so crazy,” which is when the police were called.

“Honestly, I wanted to talk to the police, but I wanted to talk about getting a protective order,” Taylor continues, adding that they were both arrested and spent the day in a holding cell. When Frazier notes that Brandon’s police report claimed Taylor was kissing her friend at the bar, Taylor rejects the claim and says they weren’t doing anything that Brandon accused them of doing.

She also adds that they both took out a restraining order against one another, and that neither of them can be within a certain distance of the other. Once the full cast comes back out to talk with Frazier, they also give their input on the situation, considering most of the ladies had to attend court with Taylor and give testimony. Heavy will add a clip of the conversation as soon as one becomes available following tonight’s episode.

It’s Unclear What the Reality Stars Are Up to Today

Taylor’s Instagram page is private at this time, and we haven’t found a page for Brandon all season, so it’s unclear exactly what the reality stars are up to today. It’s not uncommon for the MAFS stars to keep their social media pages private until the season wraps up, considering most of the stars have nondisclosure agreements with Lifetime.

Although Taylor claimed she and her male friend weren’t “making out” at the bar like Brandon stated, she did tell Frazier that the friend in question is now “more than just a friend,” so it looks like Taylor has definitely moved on from her disastrous marriage to Brandon. As for Brandon, we aren’t sure what he is up to today, and since he wasn’t invited to the reunion, we can only guess that he’s also disappointed with his experience on MAFS and is trying to move on with his life and forget about Taylor.

