The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/8/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 is down to its final 8 contestants. On the show’s April 8 episode, 4 finalists compete in a knockout round, with the Turtle facing off against the Astronaut.

The season has provided a number of clues and guesses about the Turtle’s celebrity identity, but no one will know for certain until he is unmasked.

In the meantime, the fun of The Masked Singer is getting to make your own predictions. Read on for what we know about the Turtle so far, and who we think might be behind the mask.

Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Through his clue packages, the Turtle has revealed that the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers.” He said he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.”

Some major visual clues about the Turtles identity have been a surfboard, cooking burgers at a grill, a fire alarm, a baseball bat, bubbles, and a blow-up guitar.

The Turtle says he is known for not just one thing.

The Turtle called competing on the show “Such an opportunity to break out of my shell,” adding that “People have always expected me to act a certain way.” He also said “If I wanna sing a love song, I’m gonna sing a love song.”

Rebelling in school seems to relate to what the Turtle is known for.

The Turtle said he was voted “Most Likely to Hunt for Booty” for in the Masked Academy, adding “and I have… often.”

When the Turtle’s suitcase went through the scanner after his episode 11 performance, his suitcase’s contents revealed a number of clues. It contained cologne, a gavel, an arrow, a journal with a queen’s crown on it, a baseball glove, and a bag tag “Never Keep Open This Bag.” The panelists noted the odd wording of the bag tag and zeroed in on the first letters of each word, which spell out NKOTB. They felt strongly that the clue hints that the Turtle was a member of New Kids on the Block, or has close ties to the boy band.

With his suitcase, the Turtle teased to the judges “What should be easy is figuring out these clues. So panel, take it slow like a turtle and I promise it’ll all fit like a glove.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Guesses

Heading into episode 11, one of the leading guesses on Twitter was that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney.

Based on the episode 11 clues, Jenny McCarthy guessed he might be Adam Lambert. Guest judge Yvette Nicole Brown guessed Joey McIntyre and Ken Jeong guessed Niall Horan.

Lucky for the Turtle, his performance of “Let It Go” by James Bay was enough to keep him out of the episode’s “Smackdown” between the night’s bottom 2 performers. Since he escaped episode 11 without elimination and unmasking, fans will have to keep piecing together the clues and casting their guesses about who they think the celebrity behind the mask truly is.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 3 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.

