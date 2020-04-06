The Voice 2020 Live Shows Are Still Up In the Air

NBC’s reality singing competition show The Voice has a schedule that includes a few weeks of live shows to wrap up the season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, that may not be possible this season. There has been no official announcement either way from the network.

Most television shows have experienced the cancelation or postponement of the rest of their 2020 spring seasons due to the pandemic, and singing competitions like The Voice and ABC’s American Idol may be hit especially hard since they both finish up the season with live shows.

Idol is already airing older, unaired footage because of the postponement of live shows. ABC has also shut down production on the network’s biggest reality show, The Bachelorette, with no announced plans on whether Clare Crawley’s season will happen at this point.

Other programs that have halted production or been altogether canceled for 2020 include Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Grey’s Anatomy, The Flash, and The Last Man Standing.

‘The Voice’ Live Shows Would Start in May

Because The Voice pre-tapes the majority of their episodes during the season, the show’s live shows were not due to start until sometime in May. The show still has to get through one more previously recorded episode of the Battle Rounds and all of the Knockout Rounds before the live section of the show would even start.

According to an interview with The Voice coach John Legend, which was conducted by the Associated Press, those pre-taped episodes give them a little wiggle room with what they’re doing for the remainder of this period of social distancing.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” he told the news outlet. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

He continued, “And I think everybody’s playing things by ear because we don’t know where the world’s going to be in May.”

As a precaution, The Jonas Brothers have already canceled their Las Vegas Residency, which was set to take place between April 1 and 18.

Legend also mentioned that they may be able to do live shows without an audience by the time the live shows are due to start, but that seems to be getting more unlikely with each passing week.

What is ‘The Voice’ Schedule For the 2020 Season?

The Battle rounds continue tonight, April 6, 2020 and will wrap up after the episode. Then, the Knockout rounds begin airing on Monday, April 13 and will continue through the rest of the month and possibly into May.

When live episodes do begin to air, there will be fewer than a dozen contestants left for America to vote for. There would have only been three weeks worth of live episodes airing, and they would air on both Monday and Tuesday nights live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in to The Voice on Monday (and eventually Tuesday) nights on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

