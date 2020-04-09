Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus, Was Hospitalized For Days

Real estate mogul and Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley revealed the news. As transcribed by E News, Todd said, “Can we talk about this b**tch called corona? I have been battling corona for 3 weeks. I was in the hospital for 4 and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth.”

He continued, “Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my a**.”

Todd’s Daughter Savannah Posted About Her Dad’s Battle With Coronavirus

Todd’s daughter Savannah Faith posted on Instagram Wednesday night after her dad’s positive test was revealed. She posted:

Savannah spoke about her initial thoughts when Todd tested positive.

She said, “Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life. When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of [you]…my mindset was ‘Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok’ BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch.”

A couple days after Todd initially fell sick, he went into urgent care. Savannah said that Todd was showing all the symptoms of COVID-19 so the doctors tested him. Todd’s daughter made it clear that in Vanderbilt, Tennessee, there are a lot of areas to get tested, and that is why he was able to get one, not because he’s a celebrity.

Todd Quarantined In His House For 7 Days Before His Test Came Back Positive

After he was tested, Todd went back home and quarantined himself in his bedroom. Seven days later, his test came back positive for COVID-19.

She continued, “Finally at 3 a.m. on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER, he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for three days and those were the hardest three days I think I’ve ever endured.”

Savannah is very close with her dad — she said that they talk 10 times a day and he’s her best friend.

Savannah said, “I also never go to bed a single night without a ‘Goodnight and I love you’ text. And now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was. At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him, to not take my best friend. I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said ‘If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!'”

Todd’s daughter finished her post by reminding people to stay home and social distance — and more importantly, “love harder than ever! Life is so short.”

