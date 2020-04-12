Is Trader Joe’s Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

Trader Joe’s will NOT be open this Sunday, April 12 for Easter. The grocery chain announced the closure on the Trader Joe’s website, writing, “Trader Joe’s stores will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday, so fill your Trader Joe’s baskets with Easter fare early…”

Heavy also reached out to Trader Joe’s to verify the store’s Easter schedule and a representative confirmed that the chain will be closed all day Sunday. “Thank you for reaching out. Our stores are closed on Easter,” the rep told Heavy in an email.

Trader Joe’s will reopen on Monday, April 13 with regular business hours. Although the store is reopening on Easter Monday, we always recommend checking with your local area store to be sure of the hours before making a trip. With the COVID-19 pandemic still sweeping the nation, many stores have adjusted their hours, so it’s always a good idea to double check in case they’ve changed. To find a Trader Joe’s near you, the grocery chain’s store directory can be found here.

Easter is one of only four holidays that the food chain closes for; most local chains remain open for at least half days during almost every other federal holiday of the year. Keep reading for details on Trader Joe’s holiday hours of operation:

Trader Joe’s Closes for Major Federal Holidays, Including New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving & Christmas

According to The Holiday Hours, Trader Joe’s only closes for four federal holidays each year, but has reduced hours on several holidays, including the 4th of July, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

“Trader Joe’s is extremely busy during the holidays as people tend to cook large meals for family and friends,” the website states. “They aren’t always open on the actual holidays during the year so check out the Trader Joe’s holiday schedule below so you can plan accordingly. Please note that local stores reserve the right to change hours as they deem necessary.”

You can check out the Trader Joe’s holiday schedule below, courtesy of The Holiday Hours. However, it’s worth nothing that the holiday schedule is subject to change depending on your location, so we always recommend contacting your local store ahead of time.

New Year’s Day (January 1) – CLOSED

Martin Luther King Day (January 20) – Regular Hours

President’s Day (February 17) – Regular Hours

Good Friday (April 10) – Regular Hours

Easter Sunday (April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (May 25) – Regular Hours

Independence Day (July 4) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (September 7) – Regular Hours

Columbus Day (October 12) – Regular Hours

Veterans Day (November 11) – Regular Hours

Thanksgiving (November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Eve (December 24) – REDUCED HOURS

Christmas Day (December 25) – CLOSED

New Year’s Eve (December 31) – REDUCED HOURS

Trader Joe’s Temporarily Reduced Their Regular Business Hours Due to the Coronavirus

Trader Joe’s temporarily reduced their daily hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to the store’s Instagram page, “We have temporarily revised our store hours to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and taking care of you, our Customers. Thank you for your understanding as we work together to look out for our communities.”

As of April 9, there have been four Trader Joe’s stores temporarily shut down, according to the store’s website. A store in Los Angeles (on 3rd & Fairfax), one in Reston, Virgina (on Killingsworth Ave), and a store in Brea, California (on E Imperial Hwy) have all been closed temporarily, while another store in Metairie, Louisiana (on Veterans Blvd) will also be shut down for additional cleaning.

