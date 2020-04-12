Does Usman’s Mother Give Her Blessing to Marry Lisa? 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers

Usman and Lisa prepare to meet Usman’s mother during the April 12 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Usman has already noted in earlier episodes that his family does not support his relationship with Lisa, so fans might be wondering what happens during tonight’s episode, and if Lisa and Usman convince his mother to give them her blessing.

The description for Episode 8, titled ”Stranger in a Strange Land,” reads, “Usman asks for his mother’s blessing. Varya shows Geoffrey her hometown. Ed spends the night at Rosemarie’s. Ash and Avery tour the outback. David continues his quest for Lana. Stephanie travels to Erika’s hometown, and Darcey and Tom process everything.”

Keep reading for spoilers on what happens when Lisa meets Usman’s mother during Episode 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Usman is Worried His Mother Won’t Give Her Blessing

Usman noted in an earlier episode of the show that it was going to be hard to convince his mother to give her blessing for Usman to marry Lisa because Lisa is a white woman from America. However, the two still give it their best shot during the April 12 episode, with Usman buying Lisa a traditional Nigerian outfit to impress his mother.

“We are preparing to go and meet my mom,” Usman says in the clip above. “I got Lisa the Hausa traditional attire in order to impress mom, so that she will give us her blessing. But honestly speaking, I don’t think it’s going to be easy.”

He continues, “In my entire life I have never brought any woman to my mom that is the lady that I want to get married to. And the first time I brought a woman she is American, she is older than me, she’s white … these are three things that the tradition and culture may likely go against with.

“When I tell my family about Lisa and I after I met her online, everybody was not happy with me,” Usman continues. “My mom was not talking to me for a good three months. And in our belief, that is the sign of failure for your mom to be angry with you. So I am scared of what is going to happen when I bring her home today.”

Usman’s Mother Fatimatu Does NOT Give Her Blessing

Sadly, despite Lisa gifting Usman’s mother with a $115 goat and dressing in the Hausa gown, Usman’s mother was not impressed with Lisa, and refused to give her blessing. She actually gets up and walks away while they are still visiting, which Usman says is worse than an outright refusal.

It’s clear from the moment they sit down together that Usman’s family is not a fan of Lisa, and Usman’s sister even tells the cameras, “Lisa looks to me like she’s 50 years old. When I saw her I was surprised, I was expecting to see a young girl. Honestly I never thought I would see her like this.”

They exchange tense pleasantries before Usman informs his mother that Lisa came all the way from America because “she is in love with me and wants to marry me.” When he tells them he would be moving to America, his mother shakes her head, says no, gets up and walks away.

“I am totally disappointed of their reactions,” Usman tells the producers. “It’s one of the worst signs that she is walking away because she is telling me that I am done with you guys, I just have to pack your things and leave. It’s one of the worst answer.”

Usman’s mother Fatimatu then tells the cameras during a confessional, “I disagree with his choice to marry Lisa. That is why I left the gathering earlier. It scares me because Lisa’s obviously much older. Also that she will take him abroad. I’m afraid of how they will treat him since the whites don’t like the blacks over there.” (Note: Heavy will add the full clip once it becomes available.)

