When Is Earth Day 2020? What Is the Date?

Even though Americans are having to spend most of their time indoors, they can still celebrate Earth Day. The annual event takes place on April 22nd every year, and on Wednesday, Earth Day is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The first Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970, and 50 years later, the event continues to promote environmental awareness. Every year, there are typically outdoor activities that revolve around environmental protection.

In the past, Earth Day has seen many kinds of events taking place around the globe, including tree planting, trash collection and conservation programs. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of these events have been canceled. But there are many ways to celebrate Earth Day 2020 on Wednesday, April 22.

NASA Has Developed the ‘Earth Day 2020: 50th Anniversary Toolkit’

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has created the “Earth Day 2020: 50th Anniversary Toolkit.”

NASA said on its website: “Fifty years ago, people around the world celebrated the first Earth Day (April 22, 1970). Organizers selected dates and planned activities specifically to engage young people in the growing environmental awareness movement.”

The space agency has developed this kit to help educate young people about environmental sustainability and conservation measures. All the resources from this toolkit are free to use, and they are available for anyone.

NASA said, “As most of us observe Earth Day at Home this year, NASA has pulled together a variety of resources from across the agency into this online toolkit. The toolkit complements NASA’s Earth Day at Home collection, which includes an online quiz, videos, posters and other resources created specifically for Earth Day 2020.”

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on April 22, NASA will be streaming NASA Science Live: Earth Day. According to Space.com, the webcast will feature Jim Bridenstine, the Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, who will discuss NASA’s technology and how it aids scientists in learning about Earth and its interconnected systems.

Earth Day Live 2020 Will Feature Doctors, Celebrities & Politicians

The Earth Day website is hosting a massive digital event on Wednesday, April 22. Earth Day Live 2020 will be streamed on the website, and it will feature performances and messages from celebrities, ranging from musicians and actors. There are also world-renowned scientists taking part. Participants include Zac Efron, Dr. Sylvia Earle, Nahko, John Kerry and Al Gore.

The website states: “The world’s largest civic event is going digital for the first time in its history. We’ll demand that leaders take science seriously, listen to their people and push for action at every level of society to stop the rising tide of climate change.

The Earth Day website states that although the world is fighting COVID-19, there is also another battle to fight:

“The coronavirus pandemic does not shut us down. Instead, it reminds us of what’s at stake in our fight for the planet. If we don’t demand change to transform our planet and meet our climate crisis, our current state will become the new normal — a world where pandemics and extreme weather events span the globe, leaving already marginalized and vulnerable communities even more at risk. ”

