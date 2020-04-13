Willie Nelson Cheated with Connie Koepke on Second Wife Shirley

Tonight, April 12, 2020, A&E is airing a special titled Willie Nelson: American Outlaw starting at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The special will celebrate Willie Nelson’s 70-year career and will feature performances from music stars.

The special will also show interviews about Nelson’s career and exclusive behind-the-scenes concert footage from throughout Nelson’s career. All performances for the special were filmed in January 2019.

Prior to the special, a documentary about country music superstar Dolly Parton will be airing. The documentary, titled Biography: Dolly will take an in-depth look into Parton’s rags-to-riches story and talk about her decades-long career in the music industry.

Nelson has been married four times and has seven children. He cheated on his second wife with Connie Koepke, his third wife.

News of Koepke and Nelson’s Daughter led to Nelson and Collie’s Divorce

According to Pop Culture, at one point during their marriage, Collie received the invoice for the birth of a baby, but she had never been pregnant with her husband at the time. When asked about it much later, Nelson said that he could see how that would upset her and it definitely didn’t help the situation.

The hospital had sent Nelson the invoice for the birth of Paula Carlene Nelson, but Collie was not the mother of Paula. Instead, her mother was Connie Koepke, who Nelson ended up getting married to in 1971.

People reported in 1980 that Nelson married Koepke before his divorce from Collie was finalized.

Nelson and Koepke Met in Texas

Nelson and Koepke met during his relationship with Collie in Cut and Shoot, Texas. Later, Koepke became pregnant with Nelson’s child who was born on October 27, 1969 in Houston, Texas. During their marriage, Koepke gave birth to Amy Lee Nelson, their second daughter.

Koepke worked as a film producer. They were divorced in 1988 after 17 years of married life. During their marriage, Nelson was arrested for marijuana possession. The first time was in 1974 in Dallas, Texas.

The second incident took place in 1977 when he was traveling with Hank Cochran to The Bahamas. When Nelson went to claim his luggage, a customs officer questioned him after finding marijuana in his jeans. He was arrested and jailed before being released a few hours later and being ordered to never return to the country.

Nelson later married his current wife Angie D’Angelo, in 1991. The two met in 1986 when Nelson worked on the made-for-TV Stagecoach movie.

“She’s been with me through thick and thin — you can’t ask for anything more than that,” Nelson told Rolling Stonein 2014.

Nelson did not refer to his ex-wives as his exes because he still considers each one of them a member of his family.

“You don’t have to be selfish because your ambition and drive is for your family members as much as for yourself. Along the way you pick up wives and kids and you are responsible for them,” Nelson told The Telegraph. “You don’t discard them. There is no such thing as ex-wives, only additional wives.”

