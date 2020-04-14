Zach & Tori Roloff’s Baby Daughter Lilah Ray’s Dwarfism

Zach and Tori Roloff, stars of the hit reality series Little People, Big World, found out that their daughter has achondroplasia during a recent episode of the show. Shortly after the episode aired, Tori opened up about her daughter’s dwarfism in a touching Instagram post.

The reality star described her feelings after learning about her unborn daughter’s dwarfism and said she still felt blessed to have a healthy daughter, despite her condition. You can check out her full, emotional post below:

Tori Was Emotional Watching Her Ultrasound on LPBW

Tori posted a lengthy response to the episode featuring the news that their unborn daughter has achondroplasia. Although neither star was terribly surprised by the news, Tori did note that it was still hard to hear that her child was going to be different. She described what she was feeling to fans on Instagram alongside two pictures of her daughter Lilah, who was born late last year.

“On tonight’s episode of LPBW I got extremely emotional about finding out Lilah had dwarfism,” Tori wrote on the post above. “I remember that morning so clearly. I was on social media and found out that a friend of mine who was a month further along than I was at the time, was having issues with her pregnancy. That day she found out that she may never get to meet her baby. I remember being so absolutely heartbroken for her and her family. So when I went to our doctor appointment and found out Lilah has dwarfism I remember feeling guilty for being worried. Because at least my daughter was healthy. At least I would get to hold her. I would get to meet her.”

She added, “There are people out there that have way more difficult journeys than I do but that doesn’t discredit my own feelings. The same goes for everyone. It’s okay to feel whatever you’re going through. It was harder for me to process having a girl but to have a girl with dwarfism is new territory for me. It’s nerve wracking for sure but I can already tell Lilah Ray is one tough girlsie.”

Tori also thanked her fans for their support and positivity, and added that her friend’s child was born as “healthy as can be” in the end. She wrote, “I know my Lilah Ray is going to be just fine because she was made in His image- she’s just the way she’s meant to be. And ps- my friends baby was born healthy as can be!!”

Their Son Jackson Also Has Achondroplasia

Zach and Tori welcomed Lilah to the world on November 19, 2019, weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 18 1/2 inches long. The happy family shared the big news on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!” Their 2 year old son Jackson was also born with achondroplasia in May, 2017.

“I often forget that my son is any different than yours,” Tori captioned a photo of her son in 2019. “I forget that he has shorter legs, because he can get around and run just like any other 2 year old. I forget he has short arms, because he can still reach everything around the house (even the stuff we don’t want him to). I forget that he’s different because he’s so capable and I see nothing other than my mister mister.”

She continued, “Today pointed out that he is different and that’s never going to change. He watched as kids (many younger than him) rode rides at a festival here in town and he wasn’t able to join. Jackson wanted so bad to ride the airplanes that went up and down but the height requirement wouldn’t allow him to (which I totally understand!).”

New episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. In the meantime, you can find all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

