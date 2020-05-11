Andrew Cuomo’s Dating Life: Celebrities Are Crushing on the NY Governor

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has been at the center of the coronavirus pandemic response as a visible figure hosting daily press conferences to inform New Yorkers of the latest updates. Because of this, many people, including some celebrities, have expressed their crushes on the governor and wondered if he’s single, identifying themselves as “Cuomosexuals.”

Andrew Cuomo and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, were even recently named the most desirable men in New York City according to professional matchmaker Tara Nelson. The governor has frequently appeared through video chat on his younger brother’s Cuomo Prime Time show, and the good-natured teasing between the two has increased their popularity.

Here’s a clip of some of their best moments:

Best of The Cuomo Brothers: America's Favorite TV Family During Coronavirus | NowThis The Cuomo brothers have become household names thanks to nonstop coronavirus coverage — here are some of their greatest moments on air. In US news and current events today, the Cuomos are the TV family we're all hooked on watching. In the midst of the novel coronavirus, CNN's Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have been in the public eye more due to press conferences, interviews, and other coronavirus related obligations. Andrew and Chris Cuomo are the sons of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo. Here's a supercut of the Cuomo brothers' funniest moments in the public eye.

Many Women Have Been Crushing on Andrew Cuomo, Including a Few Celebrities

The governor has become everyone’s celebrity crush in the last couple of months, with women all over the country expressing that they are “Cuomosexuals.” Jada Pinkett Smith, who’s married to Will Smith, admitted that she was a Cuomo fan. On an episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, she said: “My celebrity crush right now is Gov. Cuomo. I don’t miss a press conference when Cuomo is on. I’m like, ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry,'” she laughed.

Michelle Collins, the comedian and former co-host of The View, wrote:

The one thing I do have to look forward to every day like clockwork has been New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press briefings at 11 a.m. (Sometimes he’s late, and starts them at 11:30. I’ve started referring to this waiting time as ‘Cuomo FOMO.’). Also: I think I’m in love with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Chelsea Handler wrote a love letter to Gov. Cuomo that was published by Vogue titled “Dear Andrew Cuomo, I Want to Be Your First Lady.” In the piece, she said: “Out of the darkness, you, Andrew Cuomo, walk into my life, looking remarkably like the Incredible Hulk. Your daily briefings have come at a time when I was beginning to wonder where the good men were and to feel despair that this was just the way the world was now.”

Andrew Cuomo Is Single & ‘Eligible’ After His Split From Girlfriend Sandra Lee in the Fall

Andrew Cuomo has been in two high-profile relationships. He was married to Kerry Kennedy ⁠— the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and the niece of John F. Kennedy ⁠— for 13 years. The two had three daughters together: Michaela and twins Cara and Mariah. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the two split in 2003 “amid allegations of her infidelity.”

Two years later, Cuomo met famous chef Sandra Lee in the Hamptons, and she told Harper’s Bazaar that she was immediately drawn to the “big, masculine man” with three little daughters. The two kept their relationship private, but Lee said she grew close to his daughters, calling them her “semi-homemade daughters.” She said, “Everybody’s cool with it. I absolutely feel like they’re mine when they’re with me.”

The two split in September 2019, saying, “Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship.”

After Cuomo was named the most desirable man in New York City alongside his brother, he joked, “My brother is married, I am not married, so I don’t think he would qualify as eligible. However, I am eligible.”

