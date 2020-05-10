Arthur Gunn on ‘American Idol’: How to Vote for the Frontrunner

While American Idol has narrowed down its pool of contestants to the Top 11, there already appears to be a frontrunner to be crowned this season’s champion: Arthur Gunn.
There are three different ways to cast your vote for Arthur, whose introductory Idol audition video has been viewed over 7 million times on YouTube. First, you can vote at American Idol‘s website. Second, viewers can text in their votes. For texting, you simply text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.” To cast your vote for Arthur text “16” to 21523. Third, download American Idol‘s app and vote for Arthur by texting “16” when prompted.
The voting system will open on May 10, after the Top 7 contestants are revealed towards the middle of the East Coast broadcast, and locks on Monday, May 11 at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.
Arthur, 22, whose real name is Dibesh Pokharel, is a singer-songwriter from Nepal and Wichita, Kansas He chose Arthur Gunn as his stage name while working on his debut album “Grahan,” which dropped in the summer of 2018. Arthur explained his carefully selected name during an interview in May 2019.
“I am fascinated with ‘Art’ in every form and the outcome it can create,” he said. “Hur is a biblical name, which means ‘Hole,’ nothing religious, though. Meanwhile, ‘Gunn’ symbolizes battle. I found these meanings later, but then it was just a quick name gathered from different dimensions.”
You Can Vote For Arthur Gunn Up To 10 Times
If you believe Arthur Gunn should be crowned this season’s American Idol champion, you don’t have to limit yourself to just voting for him once. While you can split your 10 votes between contestants if you have more than one favorite, you can also make all 10 of your votes go to Arthur.
What Viewers Can Expect To See On Sunday Night’s ‘American Idol’ Episode
The official synopsis on ABC website reads: “In the hybrid Disney and Mother’s Day show, the remaining finalists will perform two songs each; one from the renowned Disney songbook and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives as a Mother’s Day tribute. Season 2 winner, Laine Hardy, returns to perform “Life is a Highway” and share his journey after winning the show last year.
During these unprecedented times, coronavirus has forced American Idol contestants to perform live from their homes instead of in front of a large studio audience in Los Angeles. The show’s all-star judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are critiquing contestants from the safety of their own homes as well.
Who Else Is Arthur Competing Against For a Spot In The Top 7?
Arthur is competing against 10 other extremely talented singers in order to make it to the next round of the competition. His fellow contestants gunning to secure a spot in the Top 7 include the following:
Dillon James – Bakersfield, California
Francisco Martin – Daly City, California
Grace Leer – Nashville, Tennessee
Just Sam – Harlem, New York
Jonny West – Studio City, California
Jovin Webb – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Julia Gargano – Staten Island, New York
Louis Knight – Narberth, Pennsylvania
Makayla Phillips – Temecula, California
Sophia James (Wackerman) – Long Beach, California
American Idol airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
READ NEXT: Jimmy Glenn Dead: Boxing Great & ‘Jimmy’s Corner’ Owner Dies from Coronavirus