Costco’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day, and despite so many of us still staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak, you may still need to get groceries delivered or you may need to pick up some supplies at a nearby store. Is Costco’s open for Memorial Day 2020? Costco is closed today — Memorial Day is one of the holidays that Costco regularly observes.

Costco Is Closed on Memorial Day & Many Major Holidays

Costco is often closed on major federal holidays, so being closed on Memorial Day isn’t unusual for the store, even if it might be unusual for other retailers.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

But the store will reopen on Tuesday for its regular hours. Back in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco announced that it was changing its hours. However, most Costco stores have since resumed regular hours at both warehouse stores and gas stations as of May 4.

To find the specific hours of the Costco near you, please use the store locator here.

Costco’s Business Centers are also typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too. The Business Centers are closed today and delivery is not available. Your delivery will be rescheduled if it fell on Memorial Day.

Costco Coronavirus Precautions

Costco is taking a number of steps to ensure safety for customers and employees.

For seniors, on Mondays through Fridays, Costco warehouses will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for members who are aged 60 or older or for people with disabilities. The pharmacy will also be open but the food court will not be open. There are some exceptions where senior shopping hours will be slightly different and you can see the list here. These exceptions are in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Iwilei, HI, Massachusetts, Oregon Puerto Rico, Brooklyn, NY, and Westbury, NY.

Healthcare workers and first responders will get priority access during open hours. If they present a Costco membership card and official ID for their role, they can move to the front of the line at any warehouse, Costco has shared. (The only exception is Massachusetts, where first responders and healthcare workers can’t shop during senior hours.)

Costco also has product limitations in place on certain high-demand items. This currently includes beef, pork, and poultry, which are limited to three items per member.

Costco is also requiring that members and guests wear a face covering to cover their mouth and nose while in Costco. This does not apply to children under the age of 2 or individuals with medical conditions that don’t allow them to wear face coverings. This is not a substitute for social distancing.

In addition, Costco is not accepting returns on items such as toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

Members can now use reusable shopping bags if they pack the bags themselves, unless prohibited by local rules.

Services are now reduced in some departments so staff can be in higher-demand departments. Reduced service departments include the hearing aid department, the optical department, floral and jewelry departments.

The Food Court has a limited menu for takeout only — seating is not available.

