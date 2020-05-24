David & Lana 90 Day Fiancé Update: Where Are They Today?

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, finally met in person during a recent episode of the show. The series now follows the two as they attempt to build a relationship and see if they have a future together in the U.S.

The May 24 episode of the show features the two awkwardly trying to get to know one another in person. David is obviously head-over-heels crazy about his Ukrainian beau, but Lana appears to be more hesitant and unsure about David. She admitted that she wants to try to get to know David more before she determines if he’s the right man for her, but David is already willing and ready to propose before he leaves Ukraine.

So what’s going on with the two today? Are they still together or did they go their separate ways after filming wrapped up for the season? Keep reading for details, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want to know the fate of David and Lana’s relationship!

Lana Was Recently Introduced to Viewers on the Show

After five failed attempts to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend in person, the two finally connected during a recent episode of the show, when she surprisingly showed up to meet him at the Independence Monument in Kiev. David flew back to Ukraine once again after hiring a private investigator to help him track down Lana, and despite the negative picture the PI painted for David, he refused to give up on his relationship.

The two met at the monument in Kiev, and when Lana actually showed up and jumped into David’s arms, it was obvious that he was relieved, excited and smitten. Lana was further introduced to viewers during a time-jump sequence to 24 hours prior to her meeting with David. “My name is Svetlana and I am 28,” Lana said during her intro. “Only a few friends call me Lana, and so does David.”

The reality star explained why she never met David the first several times he flew to Ukraine. “I never lied to David about my reasons for why I couldn’t come meet him,” Lana says during last Sunday’s episode. “But now I think I’m ready. I want to see what he is like in real life, and then I will decide about our future. I truly feel it is time to meet face to face.”

David & Lana Are No Longer Together Today Due to the Stress of the Show

According to Starcasm, David and Lana are no longer together today, despite finally meeting in person. The two hit it off in Ukraine and David even proposed to Lana at the airport before he left for the U.S., but David reveals during the (leaked) Tell All special that he and Lana are no longer together due to stress caused by the show. Lana decided against participating in the Tell All special, but David opened up about their breakup.

“She is going through hell right now because basically she’s still on the [dating] websites talking to her friends and she’s hearing from guys all over the world that are watching this show going on here in America that they recognize her and she’s scamming some guy,” David tells host Shaun Robsinson during the Tell All. “So she’s taking hell for that and getting lots of emails from guys trying to point out that she’s scamming me.”

When Robinson asks David for an update on his relationship with Lana, he says, “Right now, I would say that we are not together,” adding, “I’m not going to say we won’t be together in the future, but right now we’re not.” He also notes that he is still on the dating website himself, talking to “friends” because he isn’t sure what the future holds regarding Lana.

He adds that they hadn’t spoken in six days prior to the Tell All taping and that they split up due to stress caused by the show. Reality TV World reports that Lana was unhappy with the way she was portrayed on Before the 90 Days; she also received some significant backlash from viewers and men on the dating site, which she was still registered to when her storyline aired, according to the outlet.

Although David said he wasn’t sure they were still together when the Tell All was being filmed, his Instagram page still features several photos of the Ukrainian beauty. He posted a few pictures of the two together when they first met, and he appears to have nothing but good things to say about her during the Tell All (despite the split), so even if they are no longer dating today, it looks like they might still be friends.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

