Do David & Lana Get Engaged on 90 Day Fiancé? Spoilers

David and Lana, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, finally met in person during a recent episode of the show. Although David only got to spend a few days with Lana during his trip, the reality star is smitten with his Ukrainian girlfriend and plans to propose before heading back to the U.S. But does he get a chance? And if he does, will Lana say yes?

The description for Episode 15, titled ”The Neverending Story,” reads, “Stephanie reveals a secret. Geoffrey follows his heart. Darcey looks ahead to the future. David and Lana spend their last bit of time together. Ed hopes for a second chance and Lisa and Usman must say goodbye.”

Keep reading for spoilers on what goes down between David and Lana during Episode 15 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR 90 Day SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

David DOES Propose to Lana & She Says Yes!

David finally proposes to Lana during tonight’s Season 4 finale, although it doesn’t happen until the very end of the episode. During the reality star’s last day in Ukraine, he takes Lana out on a romantic date, and just when it looks like he’s going to propose, he pulls out a phone that he bought for her and asks if she is willing to communicate outside of the dating site.

Lana accepts the phone, and the two have a nice evening together, although Lana still doesn’t come back to his hotel, and David still doesn’t propose. However, when Lana meets him at the airport to see him off, he drops to one knee and asks her to marry him. Although the editing makes it look like Lana is going to say no, she smiles wide and accepts his proposal before the two embrace and share a kiss.

“I have my girl now, I really have her,” a beaming David tells the cameras as Lana shows off her engagement ring. “Everybody thought that she wasn’t going to be there to meet me, and not only was she there, but she’s now mine. I have my other half now … I did it.” The two embrace again before David hops on a flight back to the U.S.

After Lana says goodbye to David, she also tells the cameras, “I am very happy because David proposed to me. We can finally start the process of getting a visa and be together in Las Vegas. Now we can use the phone for talking more often and will be able to leave the dating site finally.” She adds, “I don’t know how I’ll tell my family that I’m engaged because this all happened really unexpectedly and fast.”

David & Lana Are No Longer Together Today

Although David was head-over-heels happy that Lana accepted his proposal at the airport, the reality stars are sadly no longer together today, according to Starcasm. David reveals during the (leaked) Tell All special that he and Lana broke up due to stress caused by the show.

When host Shaun Robinson asks David for an update on his relationship with Lana, he says, “Right now, I would say that we are not together,” adding, “I’m not going to say we won’t be together in the future, but right now we’re not.” He notes that they hadn’t spoken in six days prior to the Tell All taping, which Lana did not take part in.

Although David said he wasn’t sure sure where he stood with Lana when the Tell All was being filmed, his Instagram page still features several photos of the Ukrainian beauty, so even if they are no longer dating, it looks like they might still be good friends today.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers, couples predictions and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

