Geoffrey, Varya & Mary: Who Does He Choose? 90 Day Fiancé Spoilers

Geoffrey, Varya and Mary are currently in the midst of a love triangle on 90 Day Fiancé, after Varya showed up on Geoffrey’s doorstep while Mary was at his house. Geoffrey, who broke up with Varya just before he left Russia, started dating his close friend Mary when he returned to the states. Although he assured Mary that he was completely done with Varya, it appears the reality star might be confused on how to move forward with both women.

During last week’s episode, Geoffrey decided to let Varya stay with him for the duration of her trip, and he even brought her out to spend time with some of his friends, which felt a bit like a date. So what’s going on with the three today? Did Geoffrey decide to give Varya another shot, or did he end things once and for all to focus on his relationship with Mary?

Keep reading for a rundown on the Season 4 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!

Geoffrey Decides to Pursue His Relationship With Varya

Although the reality star claimed he was completely devastated and heartbroken when Varya turned down his proposal in Russia, Geoffrey decides to give it another shot with Varya, despite his blossoming relationship with Mary. Varya and Mary get into another argument while out with Geoffrey’s friends and Varya leaves the bar angry after Mary tells her that Geoffrey doesn’t love her.

However, the next scene the two are featured in shows Geoffrey and Varya waking up next to one another in Geoffrey’s bed, and he explains during a confessional that his feelings were quickly returning for Varya.

“Last night didn’t go the way I intended it. I was disappointed with the way things ended at the bar,” he tells the producers. “Mary and Varya got upset so I wanted to get out of there. But Varya’s here, and I know it looks bad. I was with Mary the day prior and now I’m with Varya.” He adds, “I’m not sure where the situation is going. I have these doubts still lingering in the back of my head. I don’t want to get hurt again.”

He also adds that Varya expects him to just “fall back into this situation,” although Geoffrey says he wants to take it slow and see where things go. Meanwhile, Varya is over the situation with Mary and tells Geoffrey that she doesn’t want her around while she’s visiting.

“I’m done talking about Mary,” she says during a confessional. “I want to be the number one girl in his life. That’s my place.”

The two spend a few nice days together while Geoffrey shows her around Tennessee and reintroduces her to his oldest sons, who both really like Varya (despite Paxton seeing her shout at Mary when she first showed up at their house). They share some champagne together later on in the episode, and Geoffrey admits that his feelings are returning for Varya, although he is still confused about moving forward.

Geoffrey Proposes to Varya During Tonight’s Episode

Sparks definitely keep flying all episode long, and despite Geoffrey’s insistence on taking things slow, he decides to propose to Varya once again before she flies back to Russia. He tells the cameras, “Spending this time with Varya has rekindled my feelings, probably more so than I ever expected in all of my life. I know I don’t want to lose her and I want to let her know this officially.”

The proposal was much sweeter the second time around; Geoffrey takes Varya to an old wishing well in Tennessee where both reality stars write down a wish on a piece of paper, pin it to the wall (with thousands of other wishes), and ring a bell, which Geoffrey says guarantees the wish will come true, according to an old wives tale.

While Varya is ringing the bell, Geoffrey gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him again. “Varya … I didn’t realize how much I truly loved you and how much I truly missed you until you said ‘surprise’ at my doorstep. I made a wish, and the wish was for you to be part of my family.” Before he continues, she tearfully tells him “our wishes are completely the same,” and he asks her to marry him. This time, Varya says yes.

“We’re engaged!” Varya tells the producers while Geoffrey says, “She finally said yes.” Varya also adds, “I wrote in Russia ‘I wish the happiest family with Geoffrey.’ The creatures (who grant the wishes) can read the paper in Russian!” She then tells Geoffrey that it’s tradition in Russia for the man to carry his bride over the threshold to their house, so he picks her up and carries her home.

