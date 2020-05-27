Greg & Deonna on COVID-19: How the MAFS Couple is Handling Isolation

Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill starred on Season 9 of Married at First Sight and are still together today and happier than ever. The reality stars had one of the strongest relationships of the season and the two have continued to build a solid, lasting marriage over the last year since they first met at the altar.

Greg and Deonna now feature on new spinoff miniseries Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, where they discuss the hardships they’ve had to face over the last few months while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deonna and Greg shared their experiences in quarantine during an exclusive interview with Heavy, which includes some insight into their lives today.

From sweet date nights to experimental cooking and new hobbies which includes gardening, puzzles and coloring books, the reality stars have been attempting to keep the romance alive while also focusing on their marriage and themselves. Keep reading for details on Heavy’s exclusive interview with Deonna and Greg:

Self-Isolation Has Helped The Reality Couple Better Communicate With One Another

According to Greg, being in quarantine with his wife has helped the reality stars focus on communication, one of the few issues the two faced when they were featured on Season 9 of MAFS. They’ve also found some new hobbies to keep themselves busy in isolation.

“COVID-19 has been a mix of positive and not so positives,” Greg explained. “It has fostered better communication, spend more time with one another, and allowed us to find new hobbies and interests like gardening and puzzles. But it has also made us lazy in some areas such as our eating habits and working out.”

The reality stars have also been working to keep the romance alive in quarantine, despite having limited options to do so. Greg told Heavy that they attempt to plan regular date nights, which typically include cooking dinner together and picking out something new to watch on Netflix.

“We love to have dinner and a movie. We cook together and then scroll through the many options on Netflix until we find something that we want to watch,” Greg shared. “It’s been hard to keep romance alive with the coronavirus restrictions and easy to fall into a rut. We work long days throughout the week and during the weekend, we’re either doing chores around the house or just simply being lazy. This is something we’re definitely working on.”

Greg & Deonna Have Been Taking Some Time to Focus on Themselves as Well as Their Relationship

Although the reality stars love one another, being stuck in isolation can still be a struggle, so both Deonna and Greg have taken the time to focus on themselves as well as each other. Greg told Heavy that they’re both finding new, fun and engaging hobbies to keep busy during quarantine, including focusing on their t-shirt business and finding new pastimes.

“We’ve been focused on our t-shirt business, we’ve planted a garden, and also trying out new, elaborate recipes in the kitchen,” Greg shared with Heavy. “Deonna has found a new love in puzzles and coloring books while I’ve been playing old video games when I get bored. I feel like being quarantined has brought a balance in our lives and made us closer. But it also has helped us learn to find time for ourselves and each other since we’re with each other 24/7.”

Greg also noted that they were far more comfortable together these days, having finally moved past the awkwardness of marrying a complete stranger, so they’ve been enjoying updating fans on their lives today. “We have passed the awkward phase of getting to know each other and getting used to being on camera. Now that we have a solid foundation, we’re just sharing that with others.”

Greg Recommends Being ‘Brutally Honest’ if Applying to be on Married at First Sight

As for potential applicants considering Married at First Sight to find love, Greg recommends being “brutally honest” on your application and with your partner. He also says that having the right intentions makes it easier for the experts to match you with the right person.

“It’s an interesting twist to arranged marriages that works well when you go into it with the right intentions and are brutally honest – especially with yourself throughout the process,” Greg shared.

When asked what sort of expectations he and Deonna had going into the experiment, Greg noted, “We didn’t have any expectations because we wanted to go into it open-minded and truly learn why we were matched. We are definitely satisfied with the way things turned out!”

He also told Heavy that things got much easier between the two when the cameras stopped rolling. “The biggest challenge is that you’re getting to know this stranger while being documented. Marriage has become easier since the cameras left because we’ve had more personal times to be intentional and really date each other,” he said.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the current cast members and more MAFS coverage here.

