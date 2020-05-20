Is Jesse McCartney The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Remember “Beautiful Soul” singer Jesse McCartney? The star has largely stayed out of the limelight since his hits in the early 2000s, but some Masked Singer fans are convinced the former Dream Street singer is the crooner responsible for The Turtle’s voice. The punk character has made it all the way to the finals, garnering rave reviews from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

If McCartney were The Turtle, he wouldn’t be able to give any hints about The Masked Singer on social media, but Good Housekeeping noted that the star might have slipped. The singer was promoting his new album on Instagram, and fans couldn’t help but notice his vocals strongly resembled that of The Turtle. They began to inundate McCartneys comment section with emojis of turtles, but the former boy band member did not respond.

Gold Derby confirmed the assumption by fans, saying they went through all of The Turtles acts and were confident that McCartney was the performer.

Why Fans Think McCartney Is The Turtle

It’s not just the vocals that have everyone convinced, there are plenty of clues that make sense for McCartney too. In one episode, The Turtle teased Scherzinger, telling her, “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together. It was turtle-y awesome.” In 2008, McCartney and the Pussycat Doll singer were on NBC’s Today.

There have been plenty of references that made the judges think The Turtle–whoever he might be–comes from a boyband background. This makes sense for McCartney, but doesn’t prove anything on its own since there are dozens of singers in 90s boybands.

There are a few clues specifically geared toward McCartney being The Turtle, as shared by Good Housekeeping. It might be a little abstract, but the words, “Don’t rave ever at my school, Turtle” appeared on a chalkboard in one of the clues. The first letter of each of the words spelled out Dream Street, or “Dream St.”

What McCartney Is Doing During Quarantine

During the coronavirus pandemic, one of the main things McCartney has been doing is promoting his new music. He touted his new single, Friends, on the same day as The Masked Singer finale.

“I think #Friends comes at a time when we all realize what’s most important. With the future looking uncertain, it’s nice to have friends to lean on for moral support,” the star wrote. “I know I speak for everyone when I say we’re all looking forward to getting back to our routines and seeing our loved ones face to face again!!”

To find out the winner of Season 3 of The Masked Singer and the true identity of The Turtle, don’t miss the finale when it airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX.

