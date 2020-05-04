May the Fourth 2020: Top 10 Best Instagram Captions

May 4 is the official Star Wars Day, and it allows fans to celebrate the beloved sci-fi franchise that has provided decades of timeless entertainment. The Star Wars holiday is also known as “May the Fourth” or “May the Fourth Be With You,” a nod to the iconic line “May the Force be with you.”

There are many different ways to celebrate May the Fourth, even during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown. Fans can binge-watch their favorite Star Wars movies or play drinking games, for example. Another way to celebrate is to post a picture on Instagram and use a Star Wars quote as a caption.

Can’t think of a caption? No problem — we’ve got you covered. Here are the top 10 best Instagram captions for Star Wars Day:

The 10 Best Instagram Captions for May the Fourth Be With You

1. “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far, away…” The opening crawl of each Star Wars film.

2. “Let the past die. Kill it, if you have to. That’s the only way to become who you were meant to be.” — Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi.

3. “You‘re asking me to be rational. I know that is something I cannot do.“ – Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones.

4. “You can‘t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.“ – Shmi Skywalker in The Phantom Menace.

5. “I am a Jedi like my father before me.” — Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi.

6. “You like me because I’m a scoundrel. There aren’t enough scoundrels in your life.” — Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back.

7. “Who’s scruffy-looking?” – Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back.

8. “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” — Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back.

9. “Never tell me the odds.” — Han Solo in The Empire Strikes Back

10. “The Force will be with you. Always.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope.

Celebrate Star Wars Day By Watch Movies & Playing a Drinking Game

How can you celebrate May the Fourth without watching a classic Star Wars film? And while you do so, spice it up by playing this drinking game. SS Online Universe created a game where players drink every time something happens in a certain movie.

The game was created for the first six episodes in the franchise.

Episode I The Phantom Menace

Take a drink when:

1. Anyone turns a lightsaber on or off

2. Anyone mentions the Force

3. Anyone says “Ani”

4. The Jedi Council is shown

5. The interior of the Senate is shown

6. Jar-Jar says “Meesa”

7. Anyone says “Naboo”

8. Pod racing / racers are mentioned

Episode II Attack Of The Clones

Take a drink when:

1. Anyone turns a lightsaber on or off

2. Anyone mentions the Force

3. The Jedi Council is shown

4. The interior of the Senate is shown

5. Anyone mentions refer to Anakin as young

6. Anakin refers to his affection for Padme

7. Anyone says “Jango” or “Boba”

8. Padme changes her outfit

Episode III Revenge Of The Sith

Take a drink when:

1. Anyone turns a lightsaber on or off

2. Anyone mentions the Force

3. Anyone says “M’Lady”

4. Anyone says “Dooku”

5. Anyone loses a limb

6. Padme’s childbirth death / “saving her life” is mentioned

7. A Jedi is killed

8. Anyone talks about “power” or being “powerful”

Episode IV A New Hope

Take a drink when:

1. Anyone turns a lightsaber on or off

2. Anyone mentions the Force

3. Luke whines about something

4. Anyone says “Kenobi”

5. R2-D2 or C-3PO gets damaged

6. Anyone insults the or boasts about the Millenium Falcon

7. Anyone mentions the Death Star’s technical plans inside R2-D2

8. Anyone communicates via radio

Episode V The Empire Strikes Back

Take a drink when:

1. Leia and Han bicker

2. The Millenium Falcon fails to go into hyperspeed

3. Luke fails a Jedi training task

4. Obi-Wan is shown or mentioned

5. The force is mentioned

6. A lightsaber is turned on or off

7. Anyone yells at or about C-3PO

8. The Dark Side is mentioned

Episode VI Return Of The Jedi

Take a drink when:

1. Anyone turns a lightsaber on or off

2. Anyone mentions the Dark Side

3. Anyone mentions “Destiny”

4. Anyone says “Skywalker”

5. Darth Vader and Luke refer to each other as “Father” or “Son”

6. Anyone mentions “Anger,” “Hate” or “Hatred”

7. The energy shield around the Death Star is mentioned

8. Han and Leia profess their love or show it

