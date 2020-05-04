May the Fourth Be With You In Quarantine: How to Celebrate

This year, the annual “May the Fourth Be With You” Star Wars Day on May 4 will have to be celebrated a little differently. Because of COVID-19 quarantines and social distancing restrictions, people will have to find ways to celebrate in quarantine. Luckily, there are many different ways for people to show their Star Wars support and celebrate the occasion while still respecting quarantine.

Events usually spill over onto May 5, which is sometimes referred to as “Revenge of the 5th” due to its similarity to “Revenge of the Sith.”

Here are just some ideas to get you started:

Attend a Virtual ‘Star Wars’ Event or Host a May the Fourth Zoom Party Online

There are many virtual events that you can participate in instead of attending an in-person event. Emerald City Comic Con and its organizers Reedpop delayed the event until summer 2020, but they’re putting on a ton of virtual events on Monday, May 4, and Tuesday, May 5 (Revenge of the 5th).

Emerald City Comic Con is celebrating the two days and asking fans to join in by live-tweeting movie reactions, hosting live interviews and more. Some of the Q&As and interviews will be with the authors of the Star Wars books, Vanessa Marshall the voice of Hera Syndulla and more. There will also be trivia and quizzes put on by Reedpop.

There will also be a 24-hour live stream on Twitch presented by the L.A. Star Wars bar Scum & Villainy Cantina. It will feature tons of special guests including director Kevin Smith, actor Greg Grunberg and more.

Here's our #MayTheFourth Celebration schedule and a note from J.C. and Jen. pic.twitter.com/OOThQMCZ5M — Scum & Villainy Cantina (@SVCantina) May 1, 2020

For those wanting to be more active on their Star Wars Day, renowned Hollywood trainer Eric Fleishman will be hosting a special themed workout with guest star Matt Lanter, the voice of Anakin Skywalker in “Clone Wars,” and a special musical performance by Echosmith. Registration is available on his website.

If none of these ideas appeal to you, there’s always the possibility of hosting your own May the Fourth Zoom party.

Have a Movie & Television ‘Star Wars’ Marathon

If you’re celebrating Star Wars Day, it’s pretty likely you’ve already seen the movies. If you’re in the mood to rewatch them or you’re one of the few people who hasn’t seen them yet, you can head over to Disney+ and stream them. “The Rise of Skywalker” is available on the streaming site as of May 4, 2020, along with all the other movies in the Skywalker universe, in addition to the “Rogue One” spin-off. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is on Netflix.

If you’d rather watch a Star Wars show, there’s a lot of options that you can binge on. The series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” that everyone’s been waiting for drops on Monday on Disney+ or there’s “The Mandalorian” first season for those who love Baby Yoda.

With all of these different virtual options, it’s still possible to celebrate the Star Wars holiday even while stuck at home in quarantine. May the Fourth Be With You!

