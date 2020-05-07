Pauly D and JWoww Hooking Up: Are They Together Now?

One of the biggest teases of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was to see if Pauly DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley would hookup again. The stars have always had a flirtation, stemming back to Season 1 of Jersey Shore when they first kissed in the summer of 2009. With the crew back together and in New Orleans for Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party–and both Farley and DelVecchio single–would they “smoosh”?

Farley briefly broke up with Zach “24” Carpinello after she saw what really happened between him and Pivarnick last season for herself. In last week’s episode, Farley and Pivarnick made up, and promised to move forward from their. With Farley on a break from her boyfriend, she was seemingly free to explore her crush with DelVecchio.

In a sneak peek clip for Thursdays episode, the group is at a strip club celebrating Pivarnick’s bachelorette party–or what DelVecchio dubbed a “rachelorette.” In the middle of the party, the video shows DelVecchio lean over and asks Farley–who is wearing a black mask–how much she would charge him for a lap dance.

DelVecchio Tells The Group They’re Going to Cheat

“I feel like you’re a madam,” he tells her. “How much for a lap dance, for real though? I got a Black Card.” He jokes, “Yo, this is an expensive stripper. She takes credit cards.”

Farley teases it would cost “zero” for him to buy a lap dance, but he tells her he would pay “infinity.”

“Ill give her my bank account,” he tells her. “Ill give you my routing number.” Then the DJ adds, “If were gonna cheat were gonna make it worth it.”

“Well be right back. Were gonna cheat,” he tells everyone. It looks like they’re about to lean in to kiss each other, but the camera pulls away. It’s unlikely the duo hooked up, considering their long friendship.

In a confessional with MTV cameras, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says he’s picking up on Season 1 “vibes.” The cameras cut to a scene from the first season, where the duo is getting flirty at a club. “You don’t know how bad I want you,” Farley told the DJ at the time. “You don’t understand how bad I want you,” he said back.

If they did hookup, their friends would be supportive. “I feel like everyone wants Jenni and Pauly to be a thing,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says in a confessional.

“I would love to see Jenni and Pauly do sex,” Deena Cortese tells the MTV cameras. “Somebody has to hookup! Its a bachelorette.”

Farley & DelVecchio Are Not Together

Possibly to the disappointment of their fans, Farley and DelVecchio are not dating each other. After a brief break, Carpinello and Farley reconnected.

The professional wrestler has posted various Instagram posts where he swooned over his girlfriend. “You are amazing in so many ways,” he wrote about Farley in February. “Because we truly respect each other. Because your really have a sweet heart. Because we are so special together.”

Despite their chemistry, DelVecchio said he wouldn’t want to be more than friends with Farley because she’s like family. “She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” DelVecchio told Us Weekly in April. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”

To find out what happens between the stars, don’t miss Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

