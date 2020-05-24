‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 9: Time Tonight & Spoiler Videos

Season 4 Episode 9 of Rick and Morty is premiering tonight on Sunday, May 24, 2020 on Adult Swim. Here are some videos and details about S4E9, along with what we know so far about the upcoming schedule. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of trailer videos, episode descriptions, and theories about what will happen in Episode 9.

Episode Title, Time & Details

Season 4 Episode 9 of Rick and Morty will be called “Childrick of Mort.” The description released on Twitter reads: “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.” It’s airing Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Central on Adult Swim.

An alternative description seen on Google reads: “Rick, Morty, Beth, Summer and Jerry share a galactic adventure.”

The title appears to be a play on the movie title Children of Men.

There are a lot of options for watching the new episode live. It will air live on Adult Swim on TV. If you don’t have cable, you can watch on Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. (AT&T TV Now and FuboTV even have free trials you can use if you want to test the services.) If you have a cable login, you can also watch it live on the Adult Swim app or on Adult Swim’s website here.

Episode 9 Video & Clues

Here’s the trailer for Episode 9.

So it looks like the family is going on a vacation together, which should be a lot of fun.

Adult Swim’s official Facebook page for Rick and Morty released this new clip below for Episode 9, revealing that the family vacation is taking place over Spring break.

Much of what we saw in the trailer for Season 4 ended up being in the amazing Season 4 Episode 6. The following photos are screenshots from the trailer that have not yet appeared in an episode. It’s likely the photo below will be in tonight’s episode, since Jerry is wearing the same backpack seen in the official trailer.

The Rest of Season 4

Rick and Morty‘s Twitter account shared episode titles and, in some cases, synopses for the second half of the season. They include the following:

Never Ricking Morty – Episode 6

Promortyus – Get off my face broh – Episode 7

The vat of acid episode – “The one with the acid vat, broth.” – Episode 8

Childrick of Mort – “Miracle of life broth. Whole family in this one broh.” – Episode 9

Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri – “Parenting is crazy broth. Stuff straight disappearing in this one.” – Finale

Here’s the Season 4 trailer, which is full of crazy and exciting Easter eggs.

If you’re looking for ways to pass the time while you’re waiting for the new penultimate episode to air, you can check out the show’s latest podcast here. The writer, director, and artists spent time answering questions from viewers about “The Vat of Acid Episode,” along with questions about time travel and some Easter eggs in the episode that you might have missed.

A new episode of Rick and Morty will air every Sunday at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, which means the finale will air on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Yes, after tonight there is only one episode left.

