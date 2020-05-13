What Sutton Stracke’s Kids Think of Her Being on ‘Real Housewives’

Sutton Stracke’s kids were not allowed to appear on Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been watching their mother on the series. Stracke has three children–daughter Porter and sonss Philip and James–with her ex-husband, Christian Stracke.

Stracke’s Kids Think She’s a ‘Savage’ on ‘Real Housewives’

Although they didn’t watch the first episode with their mother, the kids now sit down together to see the latest happenings on RHOBH, Stracke told Bravo’s Daily Dish in a May 7 interview. “You know, it’s funny. The first episode I didn’t watch with them. And then my daughter came to me the next day and says, ‘Oh, I watched it on YouTube,'” Stracke said.

Since they were watching it anyway, Stracke reasoned they should all just watch it as a family. Her kids had an interesting reaction to Stracke’s demeanor and interactions on Real Housewives.

“My son was like, ‘Mommy, you’re savage. Why are you so savage?'” she told the Daily Dish. “I’m like, ‘I wasn’t meaning to be.’ They were laughing — they enjoyed it.”

Her kids were also defensive of their mother. “The minute somebody said something about me, my son kind of perked up and said, ‘Are they being mean to you?'” she recalled. “He was serious, I’m like, ‘it’s OK, settle down. We’re all good. That’s what we do.'”

Stracke said she acts true to herself when on camera, but that she’s like an amplified version of herself. “You get told be yourself, but you kind of get to be yourself on steroids a little bit,” she said. “I think that I’m myself, it’s just bigger.”

The one thing Stracke has maintained is that she will always tell the truth, regardless of how what she says effects the person. “If you’re asking me the question, and you really want to know what I think, I’m gonna tell you,” she to the Daily Dish.

The show has been a mirror for her in way, where she’s been able to understand that some people might not get her sarcastic type of humor. “Sometimes [people] don’t understand that,” she said. “And I’m realizing that.”

Why Aren’t Stracke’s Kids Featured on ‘Real Housewives’?

Stracke was demoted to a “friend of” on Season 10 when she had originally been casted as a full time member. In an April interview with Access, she reasoned it was because she wasn’t able to show her life in its entirety.

“I think when you sign on to be a housewife it really is your whole life that you’re giving up to the audience,” she said. “I wasn’t able to do that, but hopefully next season we’re going to get to see all aspects of my life and it’ll be all good.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Wednesdays when it airs at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

