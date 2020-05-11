Radio Host Reveals Why He’d ‘Suck’ Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Penis If He Beat Case

Last year, Power 105 The Breakfast Club’s host Charlamagne tha God stated on the Brilliant Idiots podcast that if rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine beats his criminal case he would do the unthinkable.

Charlamagnethagod at the breakfast club says he'll suck tekashi 69's penis if he's freeTekashi 69 should b free in the next 52 hours I kno he can't wait to go live lmao 2019-12-16T15:55:38Z

“I will suck his dick and he doesn’t even have to ask me,” Charlamagne said on the Brilliant Idiots Podcast.

For those keeping score at home: Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in federal prison on racketeering and firearms charges after taking a plea deal with the U.S. government. Part of that deal included taking the stand as a star witness in the case against others that were co-conspirators in a drug-trafficking enterprise case.

Last week, the Brooklyn rapper was released from prison.

So did he beat the case?

Does Charlamagne have to stay true to his word and rock the mic?

It depends on who you ask.

“He didn’t beat the case, Aryna Battle, a Baltimore, Maryland attorney told me by phone over the weekend. “He was convicted and got a short sentence that was even more shortened because of the coronavirus. So he didn’t beat it.”

Battle brings up a valid point and it’s worth further examination. Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez was released early after his lawyer argued that his asthma condition made him vulnerable to coronavirus while in prison.

CHARLAMAGNE Promise to Blow TEKASHI69charlamagne admit he will suck tekashi69 penis if he gets out 2019-02-22T00:45:00Z

Back in December, Charlamagne argued via Instagram that pleading guilty and cooperating is ‘not beating your case.’

“Listen, I would never use that kind of hyperbole if I didn’t think it was a sure bet,” he said.

“It’s all hyperbole. So that’s what I was using to let people know that there was no way in hell 6ix9ine was beating this case,” he continued. “You got these idiots on social media who will say things now like, ‘Oh, well, he only got 24 months. Technically that’s beating the case.’ No, it’s fucking not. There’s no such thing as technically beating your case. I don’t care if it was 24 months or two days, you got sentenced.

“I would never do it, it was a sure bet… Everybody go Google hyperbole, it’s an exaggeration you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile back at the ranch: Tekashi 6ix9ine has been pretty busy since his release from prison. Conditions of his release include wearing a GPS monitor for four months.

Additonally, he’ll only be allowed to leave his home to seek medical treatment or to visit his attorney. Court documents indicate that the judge in his case released him because he deemed him non-threatening and because he had served most of his sentence already.

Since his release from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine addressed critics via Instagram Live with a peak audience of 2 Million viewers. While on IG Live, he addressed those who have accused him of being a snitch and a “rat” for cooperating with authorities in his plea deal.

His new single ‘GOOBA’ broke YouTube’s record for the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour span.

Per NME: 43 million views were registered on the first day of the video’s release.

That quantitative data is the highest in YouTube history for a hip-hop song with the previous record held by Eminem for his Machine Gun Kelly diss song, ‘Killshot’ in 2018 which amassed 38.1 million views in its first 24 hours of being on the platform.