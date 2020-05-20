‘The Masked Singer’ Finale 2020 Contestants: The Season 3 Finalists

The season finale of The Masked Singer is finally here, and fans are itching to find out who will win the season.

The season 3 finalists are the Night Angel, Turtle, and Frog.

Read on to learn more about the final contestants.

Night Angel

The Masked Singer Semi Final – Night Angel Sings Lil Wayne's How to LoveFor more check out https://www.mjsbigblog.com 2020-05-14T03:15:14Z

In her clues videos, the Night Angel says she is “deliciously mysterious” and that she has felt “deeply blessed” her entire life. At one point, she opens a door at a motel and there are men in duckbills. Behind another door is a crew of “gangster grandmas”.

The most popular guess for the Night Angel is singer and actress Taylor Dayne. Other guesses throughout the season have been Lil’ Kim, Monica, Kandi Burruss, Brandy, and Christina Milian.

Turtle

Turtle Performs "Fix You" By Coldplay | Season 3 Ep. 15 | THE MASKED SINGERTurtle performs "Fix You" by Coldplay for the judges. Don't miss all-new episodes of THE MASKED SINGER, WED at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Turtle Performs "Fix You" By Coldplay | Season 3 Ep. 15 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #AtHomeWith #TheMaskedSinger 2020-05-07T00:53:47Z

The Turtle has brought the heat on this season of The Masked Singer.

For his costume, the Turtle can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and holding a yellow guitar. The clues video also shows a purple jersey that’s framed with the letter “C” on it.

The Turtle has said that “slow and steady wins the race” and that he is “hardcore about being the best.”

The top guess for the Turtle is Jesse McCartney. YouTubers have suggested that McCartney is the Turtle in the comments section of his performances, and the biggest giveaway is the voice, itself.

The surfboard that appears in a few of the clues packages could also be a reference to when Jesse appeared on Summerland. Other popular guesses for the turtle are Joey McIntyre, but people seem to be sold on McCartney.

Frog

Frog Performs "In Da Club" By 50 Cent | MUSIC OF FOXFrog performs "In Da Club" by 50 Cent on season three of THE MASKED SINGER. Subscribe now for more Music Of FOX clips: ‪https://fox.tv/SubscribeMusicOfFOX Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Frog Performs "In Da Club" By 50 Cent | MUSIC OF FOX https://www.youtube.com/c/MusicofFOX #AtHomeWith #TheMaskedSinger #MusicOfFOX 2020-05-19T17:59:46Z

In his clues package from the premier, the frog says he “leapt to stardom as fast as a lightning bolt.” He also says the words “jump, jump”, and at another point, Nick Cannon is shown delivering the Frog costume to someone in a gym with a platinum record on the wall behind him.

The most popular guess by far is Bow Wow. Not only is this the top guess on Youtube, which seems to be a highly successful platform for guessing the identity of the Masked Singer, but social media users have suggested that the $106 from the Frog’s clue package could be a reference to when Bow Wow hosted the BET music video show 106 & Park.

And the references to jumping and hopping could allude to Bow Wow’s 2002 film Like Mike.

Will there be another season of The Masked Singer?

At this point, it’s too early to tell when the show might be able to film. Executive producer Craig Plestis tells Variety, “I think the Masked Singer weathered the storm of this pandemic but also kind of kept America together a little bit. I really believe Masked Singer was this respite for an hour out of all the trauma that everyone is going through. This is the time we can bond with everyone that’s in the house right now. And forget about the troubles and just laugh and guess.”

Tune in to the season finale of The Masked Singer on Fox at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Finale Date & Schedule This Week