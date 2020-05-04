‘The Voice’ Voting 2020: How to Vote for Season 18 Performers

NBC’s The Voice airs the first of their “live” episodes for the season tonight, May 4, 2020. The fate of the remaining contestants will be left in the hands of viewers once the voting opens up following the performances.

The Voice will follow in the footsteps of ABC’s American Idol as each of the performers and coaches will be filmed from their own homes in order to complete the remainder of the season. Carson Daly will host from The Voice studio with a bare-minimum crew who were practicing social distancing and taking precautions.

During the episode, the winner of the first-ever 4-way Knockout is revealed, and then the remaining 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend for a chance to be in the Top 9.

Read on to learn how to vote for artists on this season of The Voice.

Vote and Play Along With The Voice App

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for America’s Got Talent during the upcoming season of the show.

The App also allows you to create a type of ‘fantasy team’ and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

Online Voting Will Also Be Open

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting on Tuesday, May 5, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

Starting on Monday, May 11, 2020, there will be an extra way to vote; Xfinity customers will be able to use their Xfinity X1 set-top box. Users will only have to follow the directions on the screen during the broadcast feed and for up to 1 hour after. Or, search for The Voice during the broadcast or up to 1 hour after and follow the directions on the page.

When using an Xfinity remote, you can also use the voice command “Vote for The Voice” via your Voice Remote during the voting window. You can also vote at xfinity.com/VoiceVote during applicable voting windows. The limit is 10 votes per artist per Facebook account or Xfinity account. This method does not require an Xfinity X1 set-top box, Xfinity Voice Remote or an Xfinity subscription that includes NBC according to the FAQ.

All the rules and details for how to vote for The Voice are available online.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC to watch the show in an all-new from-home format.

READ NEXT: American Idol 2020 Schedule: How Many More Live Episodes Are There?