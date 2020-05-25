Tiffany & Ronald Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

Tiffany and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are returning to TLC on May 25 for an update on their lives in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. The reality stars are featured on a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

Tiffany and Ronald have had a rocky relationship over the last few months, and even announced a split in January 2020. However, the mother of two later took to Instagram to confirm that they were still together and had decided to “fight for their marriage” instead of split up.

It looks like the two are still together today, but are having problems in their marriage, based on their brief appearance on Self-Quarantined. Tiffany and Ronald actually have a virtual meeting with a marriage counselor during tonight’s episode, so the reality stars are still attempting to work through some of their marital issues today.

Tiffany & Ronald Split in January for a Short Time & Ronald Accused Tiffany of Being Unfaithful

On January 28, Tiffany took to Instagram to announce a split from her South African husband Ronald. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.

She added, “Thank you guys for following our story, we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment.”

Ronald also updated fans on his own Instagram page, where he accused Tiffany of being unfaithful. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery,” he wrote, according to E! Online.

The reality stars were only separated for a short time however, before Tiffany jumped back online to inform fans that she and Ronald decided to work through their issues and fight for their marriage. In a lengthy message on Instagram, Tiffany admitted they were previously in “a rut” but were committed to fixing their marriage, In Touch Weekly reports.

“So I’m going to address the situation with Ronald and I,” the reality star began. “I’m sorry everything was so public when things got really bad. We both regret doing that and feel quite embarrassed.” She added, “We might not know what the future holds, but we both hope to fight for our marriage and spend the rest of our lives together.”

They Are Still Together Today But Seeing a Marriage Counselor

Long distance woes + two kids to care for…Tiffany is feeling super unsupported! Can a counselor help her and Ronald talk it out? Tune in to #90DayFiance: Self Quarantined tonight at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/b8XaAberPc — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) May 25, 2020

Tiffany and Ronald appear to still be together today, although they are still living apart. Despite the sweet, gushy Instagram shoutouts they frequently give one another, both stars admit during tonight’s episode of Self-Quarantined that they are still working through some marital issues, even while isolating on different continents.

In the clip above, Tiffany admits that she doesn’t feel like Ronald is giving her the amount of support she needs during quarantine while she raises their children. “I’m not feeling heard by my husband in a time where I literally cannot turn to anyone else … I can’t go to my friends house, I can’t do anything, and the only person I can count on or lean on their shoulder is my husband.”

Tiffany adds, “On top of the distance and the craziness going on right now, there is some trust issues in my relationship with Ronald due to lying because of the gambling addiction. We’re trying to get past it, but all of this at the same time is too much.”

Tonight’s episode features a particularly emotional scene as Tiffany and Ronald attempt to video conference with a marriage counselor. Although the reality stars are still struggling to find common ground with one another, they both appear committed to working through their issues and are still together for the time being.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here. In the meantime, you check out all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

