Celebrities React to Legendary Comedian Carl Reiner’s Death

Carl Reiner

Getty Actor/director Carl Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of 'The Jerk' during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Carl Reiner, the legendary comedian and entertainer died Monday night at 98 from natural causes. Reiner was a man of many talents — he produced, he wrote, he directed and acted — and he was funny, earning the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2000.

Reiner’s work writing, producing and directing the Dick Van Dyke show earned him 5 enemies, and in later years he worked with Steve Martin on classic comedy hits, The Jerk, The Man with Two Brains and All of Me.

Reiner said of Martin, “He’s one of my favorite people in the world because he’s a cool cat. He looks like an accountant, but he is one of the most tangential thinkers. He thinks in a way that nobody else thinks. He has a brilliant mind, putting things together that don’t go together, and make you laugh. He’s one of the great creative forces we have today,” according to IMBd.

Martin tweeted Tuesday, “Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl.”

Reiner also shared close friendship for 70 years with another comedy legend, Mel Brooks.

Working in the entertainment industry since the late 1940s on Broadway, in TV and in Movies, Reiner has been an influence on countless members of that community. With the news of his passing, celebrities are sharing their grief on social media.

Carl Reiner Tweeted About His Own Life Just Days Before Dying

On June 27 the late Reiner tweeted about living “the best life possible” thanks to his wife and family. Carl and Estelle Lebost were married for 64 years before she died in 2008. The couple had three children, one of whom is Rob Riener, the well known-actor turned director.

Reiner had been tweeting only hours before his death, expressing his opinions and dismay about politics in the U.S and his appreciation for Noel Coward who he described as “the single most prolific writer of musical comedies, plays, songs and films. He also found time to critique performances with barbs such as, ‘They were like two paper bags belaboring each other,’” he wrote.

Only a handful of hours later, Rob Reiner tweeted about his father’s death, saying, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Comedians , Actors  & Broadcasters From Across Generations Shared Their Sadness at the News of Reiner’s Death on Social Media

Ed Asner, another entertainer over 90 who has known Reiner for years tweeted, “Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family.”

Sarah Silverman writer tweeted about Reiner as well, saying, “So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch.”

Several others shared their feelings about the passing of a man who has contributed so much to the entertainment industry:

Ron Howard tweeted,RIP #Carl Reiner – A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl.”

