Celebrities React to Legendary Comedian Carl Reiner’s Death

Carl Reiner, the legendary comedian and entertainer died Monday night at 98 from natural causes. Reiner was a man of many talents — he produced, he wrote, he directed and acted — and he was funny, earning the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2000.

Reiner’s work writing, producing and directing the Dick Van Dyke show earned him 5 enemies, and in later years he worked with Steve Martin on classic comedy hits, The Jerk, The Man with Two Brains and All of Me.

Reiner said of Martin, “He’s one of my favorite people in the world because he’s a cool cat. He looks like an accountant, but he is one of the most tangential thinkers. He thinks in a way that nobody else thinks. He has a brilliant mind, putting things together that don’t go together, and make you laugh. He’s one of the great creative forces we have today,” according to IMBd.

Martin tweeted Tuesday, “Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl.”

Reiner also shared close friendship for 70 years with another comedy legend, Mel Brooks.

Carl Reiner was a legend. Writer, director, actor, innovator. He helped shape so much in comedy. If you have time today put “Mel brooks and Carl Reiner” into youtube and enjoy two of the funniest humans making each other laugh for over 50 years.https://t.co/Owxx5Vgwq4 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 30, 2020

Working in the entertainment industry since the late 1940s on Broadway, in TV and in Movies, Reiner has been an influence on countless members of that community. With the news of his passing, celebrities are sharing their grief on social media.

Carl Reiner Tweeted About His Own Life Just Days Before Dying

Nothing pleases me more than knowing that I have lived the best life possible by having met & marrying the gifted Estelle (Stella) Lebost—who partnered with me in bringing Rob, Annie & Lucas Reiner into to this needy & evolving world. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) June 27, 2020

On June 27 the late Reiner tweeted about living “the best life possible” thanks to his wife and family. Carl and Estelle Lebost were married for 64 years before she died in 2008. The couple had three children, one of whom is Rob Riener, the well known-actor turned director.

Reiner had been tweeting only hours before his death, expressing his opinions and dismay about politics in the U.S and his appreciation for Noel Coward who he described as “the single most prolific writer of musical comedies, plays, songs and films. He also found time to critique performances with barbs such as, ‘They were like two paper bags belaboring each other,’” he wrote.

Only a handful of hours later, Rob Reiner tweeted about his father’s death, saying, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020

Comedians , Actors & Broadcasters From Across Generations Shared Their Sadness at the News of Reiner’s Death on Social Media

Ed Asner, another entertainer over 90 who has known Reiner for years tweeted, “Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family.”

Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) June 30, 2020

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020

Sarah Silverman writer tweeted about Reiner as well, saying, “So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch.”

So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020

Several others shared their feelings about the passing of a man who has contributed so much to the entertainment industry:

Thanks for the near century of your life and gifts, Carl Reiner. Your heart, your humor, your spirit will live on in all of us. The stars are twinkling just a bit more merrily today with you there to entertain the heavens. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020

Ron Howard tweeted, “RIP #Carl Reiner – A brilliant comedy talent w/heart & intellect whether writing, directing, producing or performing. Try estimating how many times in your life this fella’s work made you laugh. I count well over 3k for me & growing. Thank you, Carl.”

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020

This is Very sad news 🙏🏿✊🏿Rest In Peace and power Carl Reiner gratitude for all the laughter you have given us through the years. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020

The world lost an amazing voice with the loss of #comedylegend and #activist @carlreiner at 98. Do yourself a favor and stream #thedickvandykeshow #alanbrady or listen to the #2000yearoldman audio with #melbrooks pic.twitter.com/mSywM1Qryw — Al Roker (@alroker) June 30, 2020

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of show business legend Carl Reiner. An innovator, entertainer and beloved icon, his nearly century of life was like a roadmap through American culture. His wit and courage never left him. My heartfelt condolences to his family. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 30, 2020

RIP to the great Carl Reiner – sending love to all the Reiners – a great loss but a truly wonderful life –

No words can express my respect and gratitude for knowing his family – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2020

