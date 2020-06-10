WATCH: Celina Graves Stuns ‘AGT’ Judges With Emotional Performance (Video)

Celina Graves took to the America’s Got Talent stage to audition for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel.

After a touching emotional introduction, Celina took the stage, talking about how she was bullied for how she looked when she was younger but her mother was always there for her.

When she opened her mouth to sing “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes, the judges were won over almost immediately.

Watch Celina Sing For ‘AGT’ Audition

The singer received high praise from both the audience and the judges. Following the performance, Celina took a moment to compose herself before speaking with the judges.

‘AGT’ Was a Huge Dream For Celina

Celina announced her audition for AGT on Instagram early in the week, writing “I’m excited to announce that I will be on America’s Got Talent this Tuesday June 9th on NBC at 8/7c us @agt. This has been a HUGE dream of mine! Who’s watching???”

AGT viewers took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the singer.

One person wrote, “Celina has a really great tone to her voice, range, and so talented. I have a feeling she is going to go far.”

Another commented that they “hear golden buzzer music” and predicted that she would be Heidi’s Golden Buzzer.

People also responded to Celina’s tweet about being on the show to show their appreciation. One wrote, “Celina, you were incredible! Your singing brought me to tears and I’d buy that single today in a heartbeat! Yay you!!”

Multiple people tweeted that Celina was their current frontrunner for winning the competition. It’s still early in the audition process, though, so that could change later on.

Though she did not receive the Golden Buzzer, Celina did receive four yes votes, so she’s moving on to the next round.

