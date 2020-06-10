Did Anyone Win Tonight’s Mega Millions for June 9, 2020?

Tonight’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot is worth an estimated $410 million. It’s been some time since Mega Millions got this large. Do we know yet if anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot? It typically takes one to two hours for results to come in, sometimes longer if more people take part in the drawing. Read on for more details.

We Usually Know if Someone Won Within One to Two Hours of the Drawing

Mega Millions lottery results are typically announced within one to two hours of the drawing. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern every Tuesday and Friday, which means the results are typically announced by 1 a.m. Eastern. So you can expect typically expect to know if anyone won between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern tonight. However, sometimes the announcements come out earlier or even later than that. For a $360 million jackpot in December 2019, we didn’t find out that no one won until nearly 2 a.m. Eastern. And with coronavirus restrictions, it might take on the longer side at times.

Typically once it’s known that one winning ticket was sold, Mega Millions updates its website to show the jackpot is starting over at $20 million. Mega Millions’ website currently just reads that the estimated jackpot for Tuesday is “Pending.”

Tonight’s Mega Millions is $410 million if you take the annuity option and not the cash payout.

If you take the cash option, then tonight’s is worth $308.2 million. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern.

You can check your numbers against any drawing in the last 30 days to five years here. This is a quick way to determine if you’re holding a winning ticket.

Mega Millions’ Largest Jackpot Was in October 2018

Back in October 2018, Mega Millions reached a jackpot level of more than $1 billion, which just about tied Powerball for the largest jackpot in U.S. history. Mega Millions’ jackpot was $1.6 billion and it was won by someone in South Carolina. That person chose to stay anonymous, ABC News reported.

Powerball’s largest jackpot was in January 2016, when it was $1.6 billion too. Back then, in January 2016, the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot was split among three winners in Tennessee, Florida, and Chino Hills, California. The first to claim their prize were John and Lisa Robinson from Tennessee, who appeared on the Today show two days later. The Robinsons said they intended to continue working, pay off their mortgage, and help with their daughter’s student loans.

Since Mega Millions changed the jackpot rules in October 2017, the jackpots have grown bigger more consistently. But in April 2020, Mega Millions changed the rules again. The jackpots now start at $20 million rather than $40 million because of lessened interest during the pandemic. In addition, the jackpots aren’t guaranteed to increase by $5 million if no one wins. The increase is instead based on interest and tickets purchased.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million.

In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates