Dr. Dre’s Wife, Nicole Young, Has Filed For Divorce After 24 Years of Marriage

Nicole Young was married to rapper and record executive Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, for more than 24 years. But the couple decided to call it quits in 2020. According to Los Angeles County Court documents cited by The Blast, Young filed for divorce on June 29 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

She is asking for spousal support, TMZ reported. The couple shares two grown children, Truice and Truly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Young May Be Entitled to Half of Dr. Dre’s Estimated $800 Million

Dr. Dre has an estimated net worth of at least $800 million, according to Forbes, while Celebrity Net Worth lists his total wealth as $820 million. A significant portion of that financial success can be attributed to his Beats By Dr. Dre headphones.

Dr. Dre and co-founder Jimmy Iovine, the chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, launched Beats Electronics in the mid-2000s. The company was focused on creating and selling premium earphones and speakers. They also founded Beats Music, a streaming subscription service.

Apple purchased Beats Music and Beats Electronics in 2014 for $3 billion, according to an Apple news release. Iovine explained at the time that he had long envisioned going into business with Apple. “I’ve always known in my heart that Beats belonged with Apple,” Iovine said in a prepared statement. “The idea when we started the company was inspired by Apple’s unmatched ability to marry culture and technology. Apple’s deep commitment to music fans, artists, songwriters and the music industry is something special.”

According to Forbes, Dr. Dre owned as much as 25% of Beats when Apple bought it. The newspaper reported that after Dr. Dre and Iovine made debt payments, Dr. Dre’s take-home pay from the sale was about $500 million.

His estranged wife is entitled to half of his assets, according to California law. Couples in that state split the sum of assets earned or contributed during the course of the marriage unless a different arrangement was agreed upon before tying the knot. TMZ, citing “sources connected to Nicole” reported that Young and Dr. Dre did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married in 1996.

Nicole Young Met Dr. Dre While Married to NBA Player Sedale Threatt

Nicole Young was already married when she first met Dr. Dre. She tied the knot with NBA player Sedale Threatt in 1992 when she was about 22 years old.

Threatt was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers during his marriage to Young, and played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls earlier in his career. The New York Times reported in 2007 that Threatt was the father of as many as 14 children, but he and Young did not have any children during their short marriage.

According to US Weekly, Dr. Dre lured Young away from her first husband with romantic letters. Dr. Dre allegedly asked Nicole to leave Threatt in order to be with him.

They got married in May 1996. They welcomed a son, Truice Young, the following year. Daughter Truly was born in 2001.

