Ne-Yo and Wife Crystal Smith Celebrate Their Youngest Son’s Second Birthday

NBC World of Dance judge Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith celebrated their youngest son’s birthday early this week. The couple posted pictures of the celebration on Instagram, though they did not include one another in the photos.

Smith and Ne-Yo announced their intent to get divorced in February 2020, but they have since started working on their relationship.

During a recent interview with the Chicago Morning Show host Kendra G, the 40-year-old artist said that the stay-at-home order has had an impact on his relationship with Smith.

During the Instagram Live, Ne-Yo said that when the coronavirus pandemic hit and he knew he’d need to be at home, he wanted that to be with the people he loved and people who love him. In response to whether or not he and Crystal were back together, he answered by saying they still love one another.

“And regardless of what me and Crystal was going through at the time, never did I ever say that I didn’t love her. That never ever happened,” he clarified. “I never had anything negative to say about her.”

He concluded by saying that he wanted to be with the people he loved, meaning he’d be with his mother, sister, four children and his wife.

The Couple Celebrated Their Youngest Son, Roman’s 2nd Birthday

Smith and Ne-Yo have two children together, Shaffer Chimere Smith, Jr., who was born in 2016 and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, who was born on June 14, 2018. Ne-Yo also has two children from a previous marriage, Mason Evan Smith and Madilyn Grace Smith.

Both Ne-Yo and his wife posted about Roman’s birthday. As the caption with his smiling snapshot, Ne-Yo wrote, “Today is my youngest son’s bday!! He’s BIG 2 today. This is his ‘BIG 2’ smile. HAPPY BDAY ROMAN!! DADDY LOVES YOU!!”

Smith posted a series of photos and videos of Roman and the Mickey Mouse-themed second birthday party with the caption “Happy birthday to my Roro!!! Words can’t describe the joy you bring to my soul. You’re a special one and we all know it! Love you to the moon and stars.”

Smith and Ne-Yo Have Been Together Since 2015

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CALQMD5BN1R/?utm_source=ig_embed

Smith and Ne-Yo met in 2015 when the R&B star was putting together his 2015 album Non-Fiction. He told People that their first meeting was “strictly business” initially.

“We met at a restaurant, but she showed up two hours late,” he said. “She explained later why that was: She was just trying to get some info on me. Who I was, if it was really going to be a business meeting or if I was some creep.”

He said they got to talking and “just hit it off” immediately, and after a couple of hours talking things got more personal.

On May 19, 2020, Smith posted a couple’s challenge video to her TikTok where she and Ne-Yo answered questions about their relationship like “who’s funnier” and “who’s the cute one.”

Commenters got excited by the post, with one writing “I literally just SCREAMED! I was praying they would work whatever they issues were out and get back together!”

Other commenters wanted to know if they were still getting divorced or if they were back together officially, but there was no response.

READ NEXT: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts