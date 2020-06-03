Nick Cordero Needs a Miracle: ‘I’ve Been Told to Say Goodbye,’ Wife Says

While it was miraculous that Nick Cordero, 41, woke up after being in a medically induced coma for six weeks due to complications from coronavirus, the Broadway star’s journey back to health continues to be an uphill battle. On Wednesday, his wife, celebrity fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, shared a grim news update on his health status via Instagram.

On June 3, Kloots wrote, “I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle. Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes.”

“He’s still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day,” she continued. “Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle! Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick.”

It’s been a rough week for Kloots and the couple’s son, Elvis, who’s now 11 months old. On May 31, Kloots said that they were in a standstill in regards to Cordero’s health as there’s not much more doctors can do at this point. But the former Radio City Rockette still has hope.

“We’re just waiting to see if Nick gets better,” Kloots, 38, said. “As far as updates go, not too much updates. We’ve done everything we possibly can and we’re just waiting to see if things progress in a way that’s good. He’s on a big dose of steroids to help with the inflammation of his body. We’re hoping for miracles every day. I will continue praying and asking God for this miracle for Nick. And if it’s not the miracle I’m asking for, maybe it comes out in a different way in a different time.”

Last Week, Cordero Suffered a New Lung Infection Stemming from His Extended Time in the ICU



On May 25, Kloots didn’t have any great news concerning her husband’s progress. She said, “Nick is doing slightly better than yesterday. He is still very sick and battling a lot. They turned him to a proning position to open his airways. He has had this before and it helped a lot. They also cleaned his lungs out again to help fight the infection.”

“He is and has been COVID negative now for weeks,” Kloots added. “What he is and has been dealing with is the [fall]out from the virus and from infections that arise from being in the ICU as long as he has. Please keep your prayers coming!”

Earlier this week, Kloots reported via Instagram that Nick had suffered from a new lung infection and that his health was “going downhill.” But fortunately, “since then he’s been slowly recovering” and “getting back to where he was before this infection came about,” she added.

Kloots Celebrated Cordero Officially Waking Up From His Coma In Mid-May



After waking up from a 6-week coma, Cordero initially continued to show signs of improvement. Kloots said that his “mental status is really coming along, which is fantastic.” Once doctors can get the infection of the lungs, “he can fully get the ventilator out of the trach and get off the ventilator. Then, he can also get off dialysis,” Kloots said.

On May 18, Kloots said that there was even “less secretion from Nick’s lungs from the last time they cleaned him out,” which was great progress “just because any time they go in there and there’s less than before is good. So I’m gonna take that and I’m going to run with that for tonight and I’m going to celebrate.”

Cordero Did Not Have Any Underlying Health Conditions Prior to Contracting COVID-19



Cordero, a Tony Award-winning actor who starred in the Broadway musicals Waitress and Rock of Ages, spent 42 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars Sinai hospital, needed his right leg amputated due to blood clots, did not have any underlying health issues, according to Kloots.

Kloots, who’s been married to Cordero since 2017, wrote on Instagram:

Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19, but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini-strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to [remove] an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a [fasciotomy] to relieve pressure on the leg, amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a [sepsis] infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart. This disease does not only [affect] old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man!

