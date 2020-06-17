Peter Fired From ‘Below Deck’ for Alleged Racist Post

Deckhand Peter Hunziker was fired from Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean for an alleged racist post, Bravo announced on June 17. His scenes will be edited down so he won’t have as much airtime during the season. Bravo did not reveal what Hunziker said in his post.

“Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterannean has been terminated for his racist post,” the network said in their statement. “Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

His bio, which describes him as the “quintessential all-American,” still appears on Bravo’s website. “The youngest of three brothers in his middle-class household, Pete always fought to stand up for himself and stand out, which led to his passion for bodybuilding, football, and wrestling,” part of the description reads.

Hunziker was the latest reality TV star to be fired by Bravo. As reported by Variety, the network terminated multiple stars from Vanderpump Rules, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

Fans Had a Mixed Reaction to Hunziker Being Fired

Two of the top comments on Bravo’s post were from fans who were upset about Hunziker’s dismissal. “Should explain what happened, this cancel culture shit is ridiculous,” one person wrote. “In life you are going to offend someone, let’s not cancel someone’s whole life and existence because some (possibly) stupid remarks.”

“Bravo is getting totally out of hand this is getting stupid,” another added.

Some people, however, weren’t surprised. In the three episodes he’s appeared on, Hunziker repeatedly talked down to Bosun Malia White, calling her “sweetheart.” It prompted some fans to accuse him of misogyny.

“He was already showing himself as misogynistic,” one fan wrote in the comments section after he was fired. “I’m so happy we are going to see less of him. I’m sorry for the women on the boat that were stuck dealing with him.”

Hunziker Didn’t Immediately Issue a Statement

Upon getting dismissed from the Bravo reality TV show, Hunziker did not issue a public statement. His most recent post shows pictures from Monday’s episode, where he posed with third stew Jessica More.

“Apparently sister Jess is giving people heart attacks and delicious and my clothes are coming unbuttoned, tune in tonight 9/8c ! Get your popcorn,” he wrote on June 16. “Enjoy The Show!”

The day before he posted a tribute to his son, Keagan Anthony. “80 Days , 80 Days Over Due , So Much Has Changed In The World , But I’m Still Your Dad & Your My Son & I Will Do Whatever It Takes To Get To YOU Always & Forever. I Finally Feel Alive Again,” he wrote.

