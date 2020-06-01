‘Rick and Morty’ Finale Song, ‘Don’t Look Back’: Video, Singers & Details

A song played during the Rick and Morty finale called “Don’t Look Back,” and fans are trying to get more information about the song. Although the end credits said the song was available on Apple and Spotify, it wasn’t available right when Season 4 Episode 10 ended, but the song has since appeared. Additional research also revealed more information about the finale song. The song is now available to listen to in full on YouTube and on other platforms.

‘Don’t Look Back’ Features Kotomi & Ryan Elder

At the end of the Rick and Morty finale, the post-credits screen revealed that the finale song is called “Don’t Look Back.” It also said the song was available on Apple Play and Spotify, but a quick look by Heavy right after the show ended revealed that the song was not available on either channel yet. The song has since been added.

You can listen to the song on Spotify here.

Immediately after the episode aired, you could only find the song on Shazam. Playing Shazam while the end credits song played revealed that “Don’t Look Back” features Kotomi and Ryan Elder.

Here’s what Shazam reveals about the song.

This appears to be an original song written for Rick and Morty.

Unfortunately, following Shazam’s link to Spotify only brought an error message right at first. Spotify has since added the song.

Watch the Full Video for the Song

Shortly after the episode aired, the full song was uploaded to YouTube, which you can watch below.

The video upload explains that the song is by WaterTower Music, and composed by Ryan Elder and Lauren Culjak. It features piano by Ryan Elder.

Rick and Morty has had a lot of fun original music this season. Here’s the official “Camping” song from last week featuring Dan Harmon.

According to his website, Ryan Elder is a TV and film composer recognized for his work on Rick and Morty, Harmonquest, Boss Back, The Simpsons, and more.

So now that the season is over, what’s next for the show?

After this season, we’ll likely have six more seasons of the show. Adult Swim signed a big deal for Rick and Morty. After Season 3, Adult Swim signed on for 70 more episodes of the show. That announcement was made in May 2018. Adult Swim confirmed with Heavy in a statement at the time: “Adult Swim has made a long-term overall deal with the creators that will include 70 new episodes of the critically acclaimed series…”

Sarah Chalke, who voices Beth, told Digital Spy in mid-May that the recording process for some Season 5 episodes was on hold due to the pandemic.

Chris Parnell — who voices Jerry — told IGN in early May that while the season was written and partially storyboarded, the actors hadn’t recorded their lines yet.

Now that the season is over, we’ll still have 60 more episodes left to enjoy according to the deal Adult Swim signed for the show, since there were 10 episodes in Season 4. But it’s not clear when Season 5 will premiere or how long we’ll have to wait.

