Two-Time Olympic Athlete Shevon Nieto Astonishes Judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’

On tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent, two-time Olympic Athlete Shevon Nieto earns a standing ovation from the judges after stunning them with her voice.

Nieto was able to perform in front of AGT judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. She also performed in front of guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there was no audience present at her audition.

There is one Golden Buzzer still in play, which means Nieto has a chance at winning that and getting straight through to the live shows, which air in August 2020.

Here’s what you should know about Shevon Nieto:

1. She Sang an Original Song for Her Audition

For her audition on the show, Nieto chose to sing an original song. While this is a risky choice for any audition, we’ve seen that it has worked out on AGT in the past.

Nieto sang “Through The Good and the Bad,” which she wrote about her husband and their story.

The song was written after an accident her husband was in, and she said it was written as a way to find comfort.

2. Her Husband Was Paralyzed While Coaching Olympic Athletes

According to the audition sneak peek, Nieto’s husband was paralyzed after an accident while coaching for the Olympics.

“In 2016 I got a phone call that changed my life…” she said. “At the time Jamie and I had been dating for about three years and we had discussions of kids and getting married. I was actually getting ready for my third Olympic games.”

Jamie had slipped on one of his jumps while coaching the Olympic athletes.

She continued, saying “When I got to the hospital, he was lying there and he could no longer move. They said he’s paralyzed. Walking was not in the equation. Jamie kept saying ‘I’m sorry.’ He felt like he messed up our dream… but I said, I’m used to challenges.”

3. Her Husband, Jamie Nieto, Walked at Their Wedding

Though doctors told him it may never be possible for him to walk again, Jamie Nieto did walk during his wedding.

According to NBC Sports, on Saturday, July 22, 2017, Jamie walked to the altar in front of everyone at the church. He had some assistance.

He stood during the ceremony, taking his vows with Nieto. The ceremony took place 15 months after his injury.

“It’s a monumental day so I think I need to do monumental things,” said before the ceremony according to the Los Angeles Times.

4. Nieto is From Jamaica

Nieto was born in Jamaica but raised in New York. She now lives in California with her husband.

She definitely has a New York accent, as evidenced by her audition. Nieto joined the track team when she was in high school in New York and had been competing ever since.

She stopped competing in 2016 after her husband’s accident.

5. She Competed at the Olympics in 2004 and 2008

Nieto competed in the 2004 Olympic Games, but she did not reach the finals.

She made her second Olympic team in Beijing in 2008, representing Jamaica in the 400-meter hurdles.

Her personal best time is 54.47 seconds, achieved in June 2005 in Sacramento, California.

