Tee Tee From ‘GUHH’ “Excited” To Meet Her Baby After “Hard” Pregnancy

In the new episode of WeTV’s Growing Up Hip Hop, Brianna checked in with Tee Tee about her pregnancy. Tee Tee revealed that it’s been hard on her, but she recently posted on Instagram to express her excitement of getting closer to her due date.

In a sneak peek obtained by Hollywood Life, Tee Tee talks to her friend and starts to tear up when discussing her pregnancy, saying it’s a big change and it wasn’t planned. She emphasized that she’s not upset about it, but it’s been difficult.

“Honestly, I’m like stressed all the time,” she said. “I’m trying not to be stressed, obviously, because it goes to babies. And I don’t want to end up with a sad baby because I was sad during it… It’s just been really hard. I haven’t been super happy.”

Tee Tee’s Pregnancy During Coronavirus Has Been Hard on Her

The pregnant reality star said she’s nervous about what the future looks like for her family.

“I don’t know what the f**k is going to happen,” she tells Briana in the sneak peek. “I guess I had more of a fairytale look at everything.”

In the sneak peek, Briana says she wants Tee Tee to open up about how she’s actually feeling because of the unplanned pregnancy. The mom-to-be shared that she hadn’t told most people that she was pregnant and that her therapist told her she’s in denial.

“This wasn’t necessarily my life plan,” she says to her friend.

She also spoke with Hollywood Life recently about what it’s been like to be pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been kind of tough,” she said. “It’s my first baby. I just imagined it totally different. I had to cancel my baby shower, which I was super excited about. My mom is in Jamaica. She hasn’t been able to come because they’ve closed down the island.”

Tee Tee Shared a Photo On Instagram of Her Baby Bump

In early June, Tee Tee shared a photo of her growing belly on Instagram. In the photo, she’s smiling and looking at the camera while showing off the baby bump.

“Getting ready to give birth at any time now,” she wrote. “So excited to meet my baby boy, but so saddened about the environment he’s coming into. I can only hope that these tragedies and public outcry can create real justice and reform. Keep the momentum, make sure you vote, and be safe in this fight for change!”

Tee Tee and her fiance Shawn Rogers announced they were expecting their first baby on the April 30 episode of GUHH.

