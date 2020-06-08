Who Could Be the Next ‘Bachelor’ 2021?

The next season of The Bachelor will most likely be someone viewers already know from the previous seasons of The Bachelorette since, due to COVID-19, the filming schedule for both shows will be very tight.

Thanks to Reality Steve, spoilers say that The Bachelorette’s new filming schedule will be taking place during July and August with an air date starting in September 2020. That means that there will be an extremely tight turnaround on the season.

The Bachelor is usually filmed during September with an end date in November, and that means that it’s extremely unlikely that there will be a Bachelorette contestant as the next Bach. There’s just not enough time for the network to make that work if Reality Steve’s sources are correct.

“I have learned that ‘The Bachelorette’ is looking to film the entire series in one location…” Steve said on his podcast. “Zero travel… what I’m told is they are out scouting right now for a resort to accept them for a five-week filming in July and into August and it would air in September.”

The Next ‘Bachelor’ Will Not Be on the Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

On his podcast, Reality Steve said that it’s unlikely that one of Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s guys could be the next Bachelor since the filming starts in September for that show, usually.

“‘Cause all of Clare’s guys…we’ll maybe be an episode, maybe two episodes in before they start filming ‘The Bachelor’? They’re not gonna give you one of Clare’s guys after one or two episodes. Because then we know he gets far and we know he doesn’t win.”

Predictions for who could be the next Bachelor with all of this coming to light are all over the place, and we’re not sure who will end up being the next one, but there are definitely some predictions.

Who Will Be the Next ‘Bachelor’?

It’s possible that Mike Johnson could be the next Bachelor. He starred on Hannah Brown’s season of the show, like Pilot Pete did. He was then on Bachelor in Paradise and fans have been asking for him as the Bachelor ever since. Host Chris Harrison is behind the choice, so it’s possible he’ll be on the next season of the show. \

It was recently revealed that Tyler Cameron could be considering coming back to The Bachelor as well. Though he was recently rumored to be dating Hannah Brown, that has since been disproven and the previous contestant could be willing to come back to the show.

Next up, the Bachelor could be Blake Horstmann. He was on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and was later on Bachelor in Paradise. A source said that he was interested in being the next Bachelor, though it’s not clear if ABC would go for it after he asked people to lie about hooking up with him prior to his time on BiP.

There is speculation that the next Bachelor could also include Nick Viall, who was already a Bachelor once, and also Jed Wyatt, who is credited with ruining Hannah Brown’s season of the show.

