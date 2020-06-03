‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Live Elimination Spoilers for Episode 10

On the last episode of The Challenge: Total Madness, three women went home: Tula “Big T” Fazakerley was medically eliminated, then Kailah Casillas and Jenna Compono were eliminated in the arena by Kaycee Clark and Aneesa Ferreira, respectively.

This week, the alliance between Wes Bergmann and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio might be headed for a total implosion as players realize they don’t have very many more opportunities to earn their red skulls.

Instead of tweeting tonight, we'll be texting "demands" to 55156 to support the Black Community and Black Lives Matter. Join us.

Support protesters by donating to a bail fund: https://t.co/U9ARhfDIKg

Research being a better ally with anti-racism resources: https://t.co/AFduXhSqkR — challengemtv (@ChallengeMTV) June 3, 2020

Follow along here with our live elimination recap, but be warned of spoilers. All times Eastern.

8:05 — Back at the bunker, Josh Martinez calls his family and cries in a private interview talking about how important they are to him and how he wants to win the money to take care of his family. Then Cory Wharton calls his girlfriend, Taylor, who is pregnant. He’s playing for his daughter and his one on the way.

8:10 — Challenge time. It’s a Challenge classic where they are suspended over water, clinging to something (in this case, big plastic missiles) while they answer trivia questions. If they answer right, they get to mess with people and send their missile jolting down a peg. If they get it wrong, their missile gets jolted. The women face off against the women and the same for the men.

8:15 — Mattie gets her first question wrong and is quickly dropped from the game by her jolt. It seems like between how cold it is and how the women’s arms barely fit around the missiles, this could be a quick round. Nany Gonzalez gets her question right and sends Aneesa plummeting to the water below with one jolt. Bayleigh Dayton is out next by missing her question, then Jenny West tries to eliminate Kaycee by getting her question right, but Kaycee holds on.

8:20 — Dee Nguyen gets her question right and eliminates Kaycee, though. Then Melissa Reeves gets her question right and eliminates Nany, but then gets her next question wrong and is out. Dee then gets her question right and eliminates Jenny. So Dee is the winner for the women.

8:25 — In the men’s round, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams gets his first question right and eliminates Josh. Then Cory gets his question wrong but manages to hold on. However, Wes gets his question right and eliminates Cory. Nelson Thomas then gets his question wrong and drops. Kyle Christie gets his question wrong but holds on.

8:35 — Then Bananas weirdly sasses host T.J. Lavin on his question and gets dropped — he lost on purpose because he wants to go into elimination. Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat gets his question wrong but holds on, then Rogan O’Connor gets his question right and drops Swaggy, who manages to hold on. But on Rogan’s second question, he gets it right again and eliminates Swaggy. Fessy gets his second question correct and eliminates Kyle, so it comes down to Fessy, Wes, and Rogan. On Wes’ second question, he gets it right and eliminates Fessy. Then Wes tries to make a bargain with Rogan — whoever wins will pick the other person for the Tribunal. So Rogan drops and gives Wes the win.

8:40 — Wes and Dee end up getting $5000 from Burger King for winning, which annoys Rogan. But he does get to take part in the feast because Wes stays true to his word and takes Rogan into the Tribunal.

8:45 — Back at the bunker, Bananas starts immediately campaigning to get voted in by the house because he doesn’t want anyone else to beat him to the punch. Meanwhile, the Burger King feast for Dee, Wes, and Rogan is pretty sweet, especially because you have to wonder what they’ve been eating this entire time. While they talk, Wes is kind of mad that Bananas is angling to go in because Wes wants to go in and try to get his Red Skull this week, but he doesn’t want to go up against Bananas. So they talk about possibly sending Cory in against Bananas.

At the house meeting, Bananas puts himself up and nobody goes against that, so Johnny is in the elimination.

The Challenge: Total Madness airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 Spoilers: Who Are the Predicted Winners?