Tolly Bandz Dead: Pittsburgh Rapper & MacMiller’s Friend Shot Dead at 31

Tolly Bandz aka Kellyn Toliver, the Pittsburgh rapper and friend of Mac Miller’s, has died after being shot dead on June 25.

Toliver’s death was confirmed through various social media posts including a tweet by his collaborator Samurai Rex. Samurai Rex tweeted, “He was a beautiful person. Rest in peace Tolly.” Fellow Pittsburgh rapper Mars Jackson tweeted, “When someone tells the story of Pittsburgh Hip Hop this fool played an important part. Anytime I seen Tolly Bandz he was smiling having a good ass time. People around my age are suppose enjoy their 30’s to the fullest. S*** is wack.”

This can’t be real 😖 Rest In Peace to another burgh legend, you will be missed❤️ @TOLLYBANDZ pic.twitter.com/3XAYp4BS5J — MacheadHeaven (@MacheadHeaven) June 26, 2020

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reports that Bandz was shot in the Swissvale borough east of Pittsburgh on the evening of June 25. Police responded the scene in the 2000 block of Noble Street around 6:25 p.m. Toliver was located nearby at the 7500 block of Center Street. He was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian where he was pronounced dead around 7:30 p.m. Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. The investigation is being led by the Allegheny County police. At the time of writing, no suspect has been identified.

Following news of Toliver’s death, a post appeared in the official Mac Miller subreddit titled, “Rest In Peace Tolly Bandz. Don’t leave Mac alone about growing dreads when you see him up there 💙👼👼🏾 prayers out to Tolly’s family.” The thread included a video of Toliver and Miller together. Toliver originally posted the video on his Instagram page in August 2019. Toliver wrote in the caption, “@macmiller miss you every day my n****.” Shortly after Miller’s death, Toliver posted a photo of the pair together while writing in the caption, “Smh never thought I’ll be typing something like this for you bro man this s*** is messed up I love you always and will cherish all our moments together love you.”

On his Instagram bio, Toliver wrote, “Only the strong survive.” Toliver had not been active on his page since posting a Black Lives Matter tribute post on June 2.

