30 Rock Reunion Special Cast 2020: Which Characters Come Back

The 30 Rock: A One-Time Special reunion episode airs Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC. The hour-long, commercial-free special is billed as a “one time” event and will feature most of the original main cast from the series, including Tina Fey (Liz Lemon), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney) and Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy).

The NBC description of the reunion reads, “In a one-time special event featuring all the beloved characters from the original series, Liz Lemon and Jack Donaghy reunite the TGS team to help Kenneth Parcell with an advertiser presentation.”

Similar to the Parks and Recreation special, the 30 Rock reunion will follow the original characters as they adjust to life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Keep reading for details on the special below, as well as a look at the promo for tonight’s episode:

The Episode Features the TGS Team Dealing With Life in Quarantine

In NBC’s teaser of the reunion episode, Liz Lemon can be seen arguing with a stranger about not wearing a face mask. “No mask hot shot?” she yells at the passerby, who replies, “We’re in an open-air system!” She then lunges at him and asks if he’s “scared of the virus now,” and he responds, “I already had corona! I was on my way to donate plasma!” When he runs off, Liz shouts, “BOOM! Another successful interaction with a man.”

In addition to Liz, the rest of the main cast all make brief appearances in the clip as well, with one scene showing Tracy scream “SHUT UP!” into the phone, and another showing Jenna exclaiming “dreams really do come true!” (likely in reference to the cast reunion). Another scene shows Liz slapping herself in the face and asking Jack how he was able to make that happen, to which he answers “I have the iPhone 40,” so fans can expect plenty of the same gut-busting, off-the-wall humor that the original series provided.

It’s unclear at this time if any of the other original characters will show up throughout the night, but the episode will serve as an NBC Upfront event to promote Peacock, so there will be plenty of special guest stars to boost “the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 television season,” according to Den of Geek.

Several NBC Affiliates Will NOT Be Airing The Episode on Thursday

Although the reunion is featured on NBC, many of the network’s affiliate broadcast stations will not be airing the special, including Gray Television, Hearst, Nexstar, Tegna, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, according to Vulture. The groups felt the reunion is too much of a promotion for the company’s new streaming platform, so they opted out of airing the reunion, Vulture reports.

However, the episode will be available on Peacock starting at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17, and several other stations will be rebroadcasting the episode after its premiere. USA Network, E!, Bravo, Oxygen, CNBC and SYFY will all be showing the episode according to NJ.com, so if you miss the original premiere, you’re still in luck.

The 30 Rock reunion special premieres Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In the meantime, you can keep up with all the latest in TV coverage and entertainment news here.

