90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 5, Episode 4 airs Sunday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The description for Episode 4, titled ”She’s a Wolf,” reads, “Elizabeth’s new discovery threatens the wedding. Colt finally comes clean to his mother. Karine discovers more about Paul’s America. Angela is desperate for a witness. Larissa makes a surprising call. Kalani and her mother go head-to-head with Asuelu.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode features a pretty heated confrontation between Kalani and Asuelu after he comments on her parenting skills and tells her that being a mother is an “easy” job. Meanwhile, Elizabeth and Andrei land in Moldova, Larissa calls Colt’s new girlfriend, Karine is unhappy in America and Colt finally tells his mom about his relationship with Jess while having dinner with a woman he also used to have feelings for.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After:

Colt’s Friend Vanessa is Introduced During Tonight’s Episode

Don't worry, she's just a friend…🤪 Tune in to a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, TOMORROW at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/1Ra6MEV4sP — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 4, 2020

Colt finally comes clean to Debbie about Jess during tonight’s episode of the show, and Debbie does not take the news very well. When Colt tells her that Jess invited him to come visit her family in Brazil, Debbie invites herself along on the trip.

The clip above shows the two discussing his trip to Brazil with another woman that Colt apparently used to have feelings for, but she’s “just a friend” now. Vanessa, a former fling of Colt’s, offered to watch the cats while Colt and Debbie leave the country.

“My mother and I are heading to Brazil next week to visit Jess and her family,” Colt says in a voiceover. “So we invited my friend Vanessa over for dinner to thank her for watching the cats while we’re away.”

After he invites Vanessa inside, he elaborates on their relationship a bit more. “I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa,” Colt explains. “We started talking online and eventually we decided to meet at the casino, and we just kind of hit it off.”

He continues, “Jess has never met Vanessa, she doesn’t even understand who Vanessa is, and she’s so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn’t talk to Vanessa anymore and it feels wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she’s been there a lot longer than Jess has.”

Kalani & Asuelu Get Into a Fight & Larissa Confronts Jess About Colt

Woooow. 😲 Too far? Don't miss #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/As37TVc6SJ — TLC Network (@TLC) July 2, 2020

Another promo for tonight’s episode shows Asuelu questioning Kalani’s parenting skills while the two are sitting in the car with Kalani’s mother. “You think my job is easy?” Kalani asks her husband, who answers, “Woman’s job,” which doesn’t sit well with Kalani’s mother.

Meanwhile, Colt tells Debbie that he’s dating somebody, and she clearly unhappy about the news. When Colt tells his mom that Jess makes him feel really happy and is very supportive, Debbie responds, “Wasn’t Larissa like that at first?”

Another clip shows Larissa talking about how manipulative Colt is; she tells the cameras that Jess should know the truth about the man she’s dating and then she actually calls Colt’s girlfriend, so tonight’s episode promises plenty of drama in store for viewers.

