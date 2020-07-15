The Challenge: Total Madness Finale Spoilers: Who Wins It All?

The 35th season of The Challenge has all come down to this in the season finale, titled “It’s the End of the World As We Know It.”

The final nine contestants include Cory Wharton, Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Kyle Christie, and Rogan O’Connor on the men’s side, and Bayleigh Dayton, Jenny West, Kaycee Clark, and Melissa Reeves on the women’s side.

The description of the finale reads, “After a season of grueling challenges and brutal eliminations, the gnarly nine finalists compete for their share of the $1,000,000 prize. Will they be able to withstand the freezing cold temperatures and massive mountains as they fight for the championship title?”

Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of spoilers for who wins it all. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled. All times Eastern.

8:05 — After a quick recap of the entire season plus a preview of the final, we catch up with the finalists back in the bunker celebrating the fact that they made it to the finals. Bananas still has his game face on, though, because he really wants to notch his seventh win. Meanwhile, Cory reads a letter from Nelson Thomas, who sacrificed his game for Cory last week. Cory is feeling a lot of pressure to win for so many people in his life.

8:10 — Bright and early the next day, the bunker sirens get everybody out of bed to get their stuff packed because it’s time to go. The contestants head out to a nearby mountain range in what looks like the hardest final this show has ever done.

8:15 — Host TJ Lavin reveals that they’ll be trekking 12 miles over 9000 feet in elevation. Woooow. The finalists strap on some skis and have to move logs from a pile to a firepit. Once they light their monument on fire, they can move on.

8:20 — Fessy starts strong in the challenge, but Kyle says in an interview that Fessy needs to remember this is a marathon and not a sprint. For real, this is no joke. Cross-country skiing is really hard, especially if you’ve never done it before, which several of them have not. It is a grueling way to start the final.

8:25 — There are so many spills as people gather their logs, especially from Melissa. She is really falling behind everyone else, though Bayleigh slows down quite a bit when she hurts her knee in a fall. For the women, it’s definitely Jenny vs. Kaycee. For the men, they are all pretty close. Cory takes a lead out of this portion, but the others are not far behind.

8:30 — At the checkpoint, everyone manages to finish, but Bayleigh asks for medical to look at her knee. They don’t tell her she has to quit, but it doesn’t look good. After everyone finishes, Lavin reveals that Jenny and Cory will form the last Tribunal of the season, and one man and one woman will be eliminated at this point. Whoa.

The Challenge will hopefully return in 2021 with its 36th season; TV production is on hold right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

